Rustic Luxury Estate In Florida's Premier Sporting Community To Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Adirondack-Inspired Estate in Exclusive Pine Creek Sporting Club

110-Foot Screened Loggia with Professional Outdoor Kitchen

World-Class Hunting and Sporting Amenities On-Site

Nine-Bedroom Masterpiece on 40 Private Acres

Dubbed "The Millionaire's Gun Club" by CNBC

PineHaven Ranch, Located Within Pine Creek Sporting Club, to Auction in Cooperation with ONE Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled within the prestigious Pine Creek Sporting Club 70 miles from Palm Beach, PineHaven Ranch, a one-of-a-kind private estate, is headed to auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Listed for $12,995,000, the custom residence which boasts over 15,000 square feet for living and entertaining on 40 secluded acres, will be offered in cooperation with Blaine“Doc” Ellingson, Kelly Martin, Madison Collum, and James Sweat of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, with starting bids expected to range between $US 5 million and $US 8.5 million. Bidding is set to open 15 May via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions , culminating on 29 May at Sotheby's London as a part of the 'Exceptional Global Properties' sale.

Inspired by the rustic elegance of Adirondack architecture, PineHaven Ranch is a meticulously designed home that balances high-end craftsmanship with a warm, lodge-like feel. Located on 40.57 acres, the ranch is designed for both intimate family living and large-scale entertaining, the property features 9 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, a soaring 31-foot beamed entry hall, hand-hewn cypress accents, and sweeping views of Florida's uplands and a serene private lake. Key features include a spacious gourmet kitchen, elegant bar and billiards area, formal and informal dining spaces, and a 110-foot screened loggia equipped with a professional pizza oven, infrared grill, and fire pit-perfect for entertaining under the stars. With dedicated guest and primary bedroom wings, PineHaven Ranch offers ideal accommodations for multi-generational families, corporate gatherings, or group retreats.

"PineHaven Ranch is one of the finest properties within the gates of Pine Creek," said Ellingson. "It blends exceptional architecture, timeless elegance, and natural beauty with access to a world-class sporting lifestyle. With stunning design, expansive grounds, and a serene connection to the outdoors, this estate offers the best of both worlds, providing luxury alongside a tranquil lifestyle.”

While PineHaven Ranch is privately owned, its location within Pine Creek Sporting Club offers owners access to the club's exceptional amenities and experiences through membership. Spread over 4,000 acres of natural Florida wilderness, the club is renowned for guided quail and pheasant hunts, sporting clays, tower shoots, and hunting for deer, turkey, and wild boar. Additional amenities include a 1,000-yard rifle range, staffed shoot house, bow and pistol ranges, equestrian stables, and miles of trails for riding and exploring.

“We have cherished every moment in this beautiful home, from family gatherings to peaceful mornings by the lake,” said James and Donna Patrick, the sellers of the home.“It has been a place of comfort and joy, and we are confident that the next owner will find just as much peace and happiness here.”

Members also enjoy concierge-level services at the club's 7,000-square-foot newly renovated lodge, which features five-star dining, a full-service business center, a pool, fitness center, pickleball court and resort-style amenities. Pine Creek remains a highly exclusive enclave, with just 100 memberships, it is a tight-knit, private community ethos. Notably, golf legend Jack Nicklaus is a founding member.

Located just over an hour from Palm Beach and a short drive from Miami, PineHaven Ranch offers the ultimate blend of secluded luxury and outdoor adventure in one of Florida's most unique private communities.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photography and video credit TKTK.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.



