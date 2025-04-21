Amae Health And Massachusetts General Hospital Collaborating To Develop Workforce Training For Comprehensive SMI Care

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amae Health, a psychiatry-led integrated care provider of outpatient physical and behavioral health services for people living with a severe mental illness (SMI), today announced a new groundbreaking collaboration with the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to support the development of the Amae Institute for professional education for care teams providing comprehensive SMI care.

MGH clinician-researchers will provide an important contribution to the professional education program for Amae Health's teams. Amae's mission is to create a new standard of care for individuals with SMI and their families. By leveraging a data-driven, integrated approach, Amae combines psychosocial interventions, including therapy, and pharmacologic treatment, health and wellness coaching, primary care services, and recovery-oriented support to deliver comprehensive and transformative care. As part of their efforts to develop a center of excellence for SMI care delivery, Amae has developed the Amae Institute in collaboration with MGH to enhance care delivery from highly trained leaders in academic medicine.

"The Amae Institute stands as a declaration against the status quo in SMI care, pursuing what others deem too difficult: finding cures for these complex conditions," said Amae Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Scott Fears. "In collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, the Amae Institute empowers clinicians with cutting-edge training, merging academic rigor with the scalability of a public benefit corporation to revolutionize mental health treatment. This initiative is not just about improving care- it's a movement to conquer mental health disorders and create a future where no one is defined by their diagnosis. Beyond care, towards cure."

The MGH clinical educator team for the Amae Institute will be led by Corinne Cather, PhD and Kim Mueser, PhD. Dr. Cather is the Director of Psychology for the MGH Psychosis Clinical and Research Center, Director of the MGH Center of Excellence in Psychosocial and Systemic Treatment, and Associate Professor of Psychology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Mueser, a senior leader in the MGH Center of Excellence and Professor of Occupational Therapy and Psychological & Brain Sciences at Boston University, is world renowned for his work developing and teaching evidence-based psychosocial treatments for SMI.

"Through this collaboration between MGH and Amae Health we aim to deliver education and training that will empower Amae's clinicians to provide the highest quality of care to patients with SMI," said Dr. Cather.

"This collaboration underscores MGH's commitment to innovation and leadership in mental health care," said Maurizio Fava, MD, Chair, Mass General Brigham Academic Medical Centers Psychiatry Department. "Through this effort, we are helping to create an educational foundation that empowers clinicians to deliver transformative, integrated care for those living with severe mental illness."

Amae Health and MGH share a goal of improving standards of care and holistic support provided to people living with SMI. By uniting psychiatrists, primary care providers, therapists, dietitians, health coaches, and peer support specialists in a single collaborative care team, Amae Health bridges the gap between behavioral and physical health . Its whole-person approach empowers patients to achieve personal milestones-such as returning to school or gaining employment-while reducing long-term healthcare costs by promoting effective illness management and reducing hospital readmissions.

"We are proud and excited to be working with a preeminent research institution like Massachusetts General Hospital to continue in our mission to build a center of excellence and improve the lives of individuals living with severe mental illness," said Stas Sokolin. "The Amae Institute will serve as a beacon of innovation and excellence, equipping our care teams with cutting-edge education and resources to transform lives and set a new standard for integrated care."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , in 2022 there were an estimated 15.4 million adults aged 18 or older in the U.S. with a SMI, with young adults aged 18-25 years having the highest prevalence of SMI (11.6%). In addition, research has consistently shown that patients with illnesses such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder have a significantly shorter life expectancy, and die about 10 - 20 years earlier than the general population.1 With its innovative model and a growing network of collaborators, Amae Health is addressing this problem by taking an integrated, value-based and long-term approach.

