Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Foundation Garment To Prevent Jock Itch (HOF-664)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As doctors, we wanted to create a new foundation garment to help prevent jock itch for wearers," said one of two inventors, from Houston, Texas, "so we invented the Y- STRING. Our design helps prevent the infection caused by fungus in warm or moist places of the body. Thus, it could help prevent itching and burning, a red circular rash, as well as cracking, flaking, or peeling skin."

The invention provides a new foundation garment designed to absorb perspiration. In doing so, it would act as a barrier between perspiration and sensitive areas of the body. As a result, it helps keep the wearer comfortable and dry, and it helps prevent jock itch. The invention features a discreet and protective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-664, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

