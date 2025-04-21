Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon To Sahuarita, AZ
In addition to quality new homes, Entrada Del Toro at Rancho Sahuarita offers a tight-knit community with an abundance of incredible amenities just beyond residents' doorsteps. From 25 miles of trails to pools, parks, and multiple recreation centers-including the upcoming Club Del Toro-plus shopping, dining and schools located within the community, the 3,000-acre Rancho Sahuarita development caters to all lifestyles.
Learn more and join the interest list at .
MODEL HOME GRAND OPENING:
Enjoy complimentary lunch and tours of two fully furnished new model homes. Attendees will receive a voucher for special savings toward the purchase of a Century Complete home at the community.
Date: Saturday, May 10
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: 16962 S. Paseo El Dedal, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Phone: 520.252.4409
"We're thrilled to introduce Entrada Del Toro as the latest addition to our growing presence in Arizona," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations for Century Complete. "With modern layouts, an attainable price point, and the ability to buy completely online, this community offers an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers across the region. Join our interest list today to ensure you're among the first to know about available homes and savings opportunities."
About the Homes
Coming soon from the $300s
-
110 single-family homesites
Two-story floor plans
4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
1,778 to 2,658 square feet
Open-concept floor plans with standard features like Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances, Shaw® wood-look plank flooring, Kohler® fixtures, granite countertops, and white cabinets
Private primary suites with walk-in closets
Easy access to I-19
About the Amenities
-
Resort-style recreation center
15 parks & 25 miles of trails
Splash park, splash pad & pools
Sahuarita Lake
Premier fitness facility
Multiple schools within the community
Model Home Location
16962 S. Paseo El Dedal
Sahuarita, AZ 85629
520.252.4409
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:Shop homes at CenturyCommunities Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment