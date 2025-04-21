Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming Soon To Sahuarita, AZ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Offering a lineup of new construction single-family homes from the $300s, Entrada Del Toro delivers incredible value in a prime location about 20 miles south of downtown Tucson. Buyers will enjoy stylish layouts, quality construction, and Century Complete's industry-first online homebuying experience-making it easy to purchase a new home completely online.

In addition to quality new homes, Entrada Del Toro at Rancho Sahuarita offers a tight-knit community with an abundance of incredible amenities just beyond residents' doorsteps. From 25 miles of trails to pools, parks, and multiple recreation centers-including the upcoming Club Del Toro-plus shopping, dining and schools located within the community, the 3,000-acre Rancho Sahuarita development caters to all lifestyles.

Learn more and join the interest list at .

MODEL HOME GRAND OPENING:

Enjoy complimentary lunch and tours of two fully furnished new model homes. Attendees will receive a voucher for special savings toward the purchase of a Century Complete home at the community.

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 16962 S. Paseo El Dedal, Sahuarita, AZ 85629

Phone: 520.252.4409

"We're thrilled to introduce Entrada Del Toro as the latest addition to our growing presence in Arizona," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations for Century Complete. "With modern layouts, an attainable price point, and the ability to buy completely online, this community offers an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers across the region. Join our interest list today to ensure you're among the first to know about available homes and savings opportunities."

About the Homes

Coming soon from the $300s



110 single-family homesites

Two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,778 to 2,658 square feet

Open-concept floor plans with standard features like Whirlpool® stainless-steel appliances, Shaw® wood-look plank flooring, Kohler® fixtures, granite countertops, and white cabinets

Private primary suites with walk-in closets Easy access to I-19

About the Amenities



Resort-style recreation center

15 parks & 25 miles of trails

Splash park, splash pad & pools

Sahuarita Lake

Premier fitness facility Multiple schools within the community

Model Home Location

16962 S. Paseo El Dedal

Sahuarita, AZ 85629

520.252.4409

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

