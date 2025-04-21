Introducing Rogers Xfinity Multiview: Watch Multiple 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Games All On One Screen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The best entertainment experience just got betterCustomers can watch two games at once with a free preview of Rogers Xfinity Multiview

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs heats up, Rogers announced today a preview of Rogers Xfinity Multiview, a new service that gives Canadian hockey fans the chance to watch two games at once – all on the same screen.

“Rogers Xfinity has always been the best place for sports fans,” said Bret Leech, President, Residential, Rogers.“With features like our Sports App and now the introduction of Rogers Xfinity Multiview, customers don't have to choose between games or flip channels. It's all there, all on one screen, all on Rogers Xfinity.”

Rogers Xfinity Multiview will launch on select nights throughout the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting Monday, April 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Customers just need to say“Multiview” into their award-winning voice remote to enjoy side-by-side coverage, with the ability to switch audio and add captions.

These exclusive events are a free preview of the new Rogers Xfinity Multiview experience, starting with this year's 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rogers plans to continue building on its Rogers Xfinity Multiview experience, including the ability to watch up to four live events at the same time, increasing the number of sports, and the ability for customers to build their own Multiview experience.

Starting tonight, customers can experience these matchups using Rogers Xfinity Multiview:



April 21: Colorado at Dallas (9:30 p.m. ET) and Edmonton at Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET)

April 22: New Jersey at Carolina (6 p.m. ET) and Ottawa at Toronto (7:30 p.m. ET), Florida at Tampa Bay (8:30 p.m. ET) and Minnesota at Vegas (11 p.m. ET)

April 23: Dallas at Colorado (9:30 p.m. ET) and Edmonton at Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET)

April 24: Florida at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m. ET) and Toronto at Ottawa (7 p.m. ET), Vegas at Minnesota (9 p.m. ET) and Winnipeg at St. Louis (9:30 p.m. ET) April 25: Washington at Montreal (7 p.m. ET) and Carolina at New Jersey (8 p.m. ET)



Sportsnet is the place to catch all the 2025 Stanley Cup playoff action and Rogers Xfinity gives Canadians the best seat in the house. To learn more about Rogers Xfinity visit rogers.com/xfinity .

