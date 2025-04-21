Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Line Of Towels (HLW-1874)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent towels from falling off of the towel bar," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the E- Z HANG TOWEL. My design ensures the towel can be easily hung upon a hook, doorknob, or other similar item for effective air drying."

The invention provides a modified design for a towel. In doing so, it would facilitate hanging the towel upon a hook or other similar hardware. As a result, it ensures the towel is secure, and it prevents the towel from slipping or falling from the hook. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HLW-1874, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

