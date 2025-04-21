Copperweld Celebrates 110 Years Of Bimetallic Innovation: A Century Of Solving Real-World Challenges

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout its history, innovation has been more than a goal - it's been a mindset. From the early days of telegraph lines to today's ever-evolving power and data systems, Copperweld's forward-thinking approach and innovative products have helped shape the backbone of critical infrastructure. And while the technologies around the company have evolved, its purpose remains the same: build smarter wire and cable products that meet the moment - and stand the test of time.

Built on a History of Problem-Solving

Copperweld's story began with the development of Copper-Clad Steel (CCS) , a material that combined the strength of steel with the conductivity of copper. This early innovation offered a durable, efficient solution for grounding and other high-demand applications. In 1918, the first copper-clad ground rod was introduced - and more than a century later, it's still an industry standard.

Over the decades, Copperweld has continued to evolve its portfolio to meet the shifting needs of utility, telecom, and construction professionals. Products like ArcAngel TM , Stingray TM and Sunray TM were each built around the same principles: purposeful design, reliable performance, and a commitment to solving real challenges in the field.

Today, that same problem-solving spirit drives one of the fastest-growing areas of Copperweld's business - Copperweld® Copper-Clad Aluminum (CCA) Building Wire .

A Practical Approach to Modern Wiring

Copperweld® CCA Building Wire is a bimetallic conductor that blends the conductivity of copper with the light weight and efficiency of aluminum. It's a code-compliant, UL-listed solution for branch-circuit wiring in both residential and commercial construction.

With copper prices climbing, supply chains tightening, and sustainability demands growing, builders and contractors need practical alternatives to solid-copper wire. CCA building wire delivers a dependable, cost-effective solution that helps manage material costs, supports long-term supply stability, and meets performance expectations - without compromise.

This product reflects what's always defined Copperweld: using engineering to extend the value of copper, without cutting corners on reliability or code compliance. It's a solution shaped by the needs of today's jobsite - efficient, scalable, and ready to deliver.

CCA building wire is playing a bigger role in our future because it meets the challenges of the present. It's what Copperweld has always aimed to do - deliver smart, dependable wire and cable products that meet the expectations of engineers, installers, inspectors, and professionals across the industries we serve.

Looking Ahead

As Copperweld celebrates 110 years, the company continues to focus on solving problems through innovation. Copperweld is committed to engineering products that serve modern infrastructure - efficiently, reliably, and with an eye toward what's next.

Learn more about Copperweld building wire products .

Copperweld is the world leader in bimetallic wire and cable specializing in power, grounding, and signal conductors for building construction, power grid, utilities, communications, and transportation. For over 100 years, their mission has been to make the most reliable, sustainable, and innovative wire and cable products on the market. Copperweld's metallurgical expertise and engineered solutions result in bimetallic products that enhance performance, extend service life, conserve copper, improve energy efficiency, and reduce theft incentives. Their American-made products are manufactured in the USA, and the culture of excellence and innovation that inspired them over a century ago still drives them today.

