The Acta Group And EPPA Announce 'PFAS Updates: What's Happening In The U.S. And EU' Webinar

Speakers will discuss regulatory developments in the United States and EU, including TSCA and FIFRA developments, actions being taken by the states, and proposed PFAS restriction in the EU.

Webinar speakers will share steps that companies must consider now to minimize legal, regulatory, and commercial risk in the face of global PFAS developments.

- Lynn L. BergesonWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Register now to join The Acta Group (Acta) and EPPA for“PFAS Updates: What's Happening in the U.S. and EU ,” on May 13, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EDT). This complimentary webinar will offer expert updates on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) regulatory developments. These substances are attracting global legal, regulatory, commercial, and litigation attention as no other“emerging contaminant” has. While the U.S. Administration is new, PFAS regulation continues at a rapid pace and U.S. state initiatives are evolving at an astonishing speed. The European Union's (EU) proposed ban on PFAS in consumer, industrial, and professional products (with an initial emphasis on consumer products) and the consideration of exemptions for essential uses are closely watched developments with global implications. Member states have also introduced national bans on PFAS in consumer products, beyond what is covered by the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH). Companies producing, processing, distributing, and/or using PFAS must be aware of global legal and scientific developments and take steps now to minimize legal, regulatory, and commercial risk.During this webinar, Meglena Mihova, Managing Partner, EPPA, and Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, Acta, will discuss regulatory developments in the United States and EU, including Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) developments, actions being taken by the states, and proposed PFAS restriction in the EU.Topics Covered:U.S. PFAS developments: What's New under the New Administration- Federal activities-- TSCA-- FIFRA-- Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA)- State activities-- California-- Maine-- Minnesota-- New MexicoEU PFAS developments- France- Denmark- Proposed REACH restrictionSpeakers Include:Meglena Mihova, Managing Partner, EPPA ( ), a Brussels-based regulatory and public affairs consultancy, brings deep insight into the role and functioning of the EU member states, the deal-making among them, and the resulting challenges and opportunities for business. Ms. Mihova has over 20 years of experience in EU chemicals and environmental legislation. She served as a Member of the Board and prior to that as a Chair of the Environment Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU.Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, Acta ( ), is a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. He has participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist Acta clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.Lynn L. Bergeson, President, Acta ( ), has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

