Inventhelp Inventors Develop Newly Designed Pillow (FMB-311)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way for your child or partner to rest their head on your shoulder when sitting together," said one of two inventors, from Fresno, Calif., "so we invented the LEAN ON ME. Our design offers enhanced comfort and relaxation, especially when traveling or watching a movie."

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way to rest the head or lean on another person's shoulder. In doing so, it can be used when traveling on a plane, train, or car, at a movie theater, at home, etc. As a result, it increases comfort and support. It also reduces neck pain. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, couples, parents and children, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FMB-311, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

