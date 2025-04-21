Holliday Karatinos Law Firm PLLC Launches Specialized Legal Resource Website: Sliporfall
LUTZ, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding their commitment to serving Florida's accident victims, veteran attorneys James Wayne Holliday and Theodore "Ted" E. Karatinos announce the launch of SlipOrFall , a comprehensive online resource dedicated to slip-and-fall and premises liability cases. The new website is a digital extension of their established practice, which has offices in Lutz and Brooksville.
"We've created SlipOrFall to provide easier access to vital legal information and services for accident victims," explains James Wayne Holliday, a "Best Attorney" Lifetime Charter Member who has been practicing law since 1995. "This digital platform reflects our ongoing commitment to making powerful legal representation more accessible to those who need it most."
The new website showcases the firm's specialized skillset in:
-
Slip and fall accident cases
Premises liability claims
Hazardous property condition disputes
Negligent security matters
Unsafe premises litigation
Attorney Ted Karatinos, a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and nationally published legal author, adds, "SlipOrFall represents the evolution of our practice in the digital age. While our commitment to personalized legal representation remains unchanged, this new platform allows us to better serve our community with enhanced resources and accessibility."
With over 50 years of combined experience, the attorneys behind SlipOrFall continue their tradition of excellence through:
-
Detailed accident investigation services
Strategic case management
Aggressive negotiation tactics
Comprehensive litigation support
Client-focused representation
The website launch strengthens the firm's presence across North Tampa, Lutz, Hernando County, and surrounding areas, offering accident victims a reliable online resource for legal guidance and representation. Beyond their active legal practice, both attorneys maintain their roles as legal educators and thought leaders, regularly conducting seminars and contributing to professional development in the field.
SlipOrFall offers free consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring access to quality legal representation for all Florida residents dealing with premises liability cases.
About Holliday Karatinos Law Firm PLLC
Holliday Karatinos Law Firm, PLLC is an accident injury law firm that offers top-quality legal representation in personal injury matters, with offices located in Lutz and Brooksville, Florida. Our Spring Hill lawyers are dedicated Florida courtroom advocates for injured people. We have decades of experience and a deep understanding of the legal process and the intricate nature of personal injury cases.
Contact: Jim Holliday
[email protected]
(813) 505-6028
15316 Cortez Blvd
Brooksville, FL 34613
SOURCE Holliday Karatinos Law Firm PLLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment