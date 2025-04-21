Holliday Karatinos Law Firm PLLC Launches Specialized Legal Resource Website: Sliporfall

LUTZ, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding their commitment to serving Florida's accident victims, veteran attorneys James Wayne Holliday and Theodore "Ted" E. Karatinos announce the launch of SlipOrFall , a comprehensive online resource dedicated to slip-and-fall and premises liability cases. The new website is a digital extension of their established practice, which has offices in Lutz and Brooksville.

"We've created SlipOrFall to provide easier access to vital legal information and services for accident victims," explains James Wayne Holliday, a "Best Attorney" Lifetime Charter Member who has been practicing law since 1995. "This digital platform reflects our ongoing commitment to making powerful legal representation more accessible to those who need it most."

The new website showcases the firm's specialized skillset in:



Slip and fall accident cases

Premises liability claims

Hazardous property condition disputes

Negligent security matters Unsafe premises litigation

Attorney Ted Karatinos, a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and nationally published legal author, adds, "SlipOrFall represents the evolution of our practice in the digital age. While our commitment to personalized legal representation remains unchanged, this new platform allows us to better serve our community with enhanced resources and accessibility."

With over 50 years of combined experience, the attorneys behind SlipOrFall continue their tradition of excellence through:



Detailed accident investigation services

Strategic case management

Aggressive negotiation tactics

Comprehensive litigation support Client-focused representation

The website launch strengthens the firm's presence across North Tampa, Lutz, Hernando County, and surrounding areas, offering accident victims a reliable online resource for legal guidance and representation. Beyond their active legal practice, both attorneys maintain their roles as legal educators and thought leaders, regularly conducting seminars and contributing to professional development in the field.

SlipOrFall offers free consultations and operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring access to quality legal representation for all Florida residents dealing with premises liability cases.

About Holliday Karatinos Law Firm PLLC

Holliday Karatinos Law Firm, PLLC is an accident injury law firm that offers top-quality legal representation in personal injury matters, with offices located in Lutz and Brooksville, Florida. Our Spring Hill lawyers are dedicated Florida courtroom advocates for injured people. We have decades of experience and a deep understanding of the legal process and the intricate nature of personal injury cases.

Contact: Jim Holliday

[email protected]

(813) 505-6028

15316 Cortez Blvd

Brooksville, FL 34613

SOURCE Holliday Karatinos Law Firm PLLC

