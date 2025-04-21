Proficio Unveils Active Defense Collective Solution (Patent Pending)

Proactive cybersecurity solution designed to stop attacks before they occur

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proficio®, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Active Defense Collective (Patent Pending). This cutting-edge solution extends Proficio's existing Active Defense XDR service, offering clients a proactive approach to cybersecurity by blocking active global attackers in real-time before they attack and compromise your network and devices. Active Defense Collective leverages Proficio's extensive Threat Intelligence and Crowd Sourced Collective Attack Discovery from all Clients to provide an unprecedented level of security across diverse customer networks.

"The development of Active Defense Collective marks a significant advancement in our ability to provide clients with proactive security measures," said Brad Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Proficio. "By utilizing a Collective approach, we empower our clients with shared intelligence derived from active attack information from many clients to enhance their security posture and proactive blocking against potential threats before they materialize."

Benefits of Active Defense Collective include:



Preemptive Threat Blocking: Initiates blocks across the collective client base before threats are observed in individual environments.



Enhanced Threat Intelligence: Utilizes Proficio's Threat Intelligence Profiler to validate and confirm malicious activity.



Network Effect Advantage: As Active Defense grows, the protective effect of Active Defense Collective compounds, providing a scalable value proposition.

Comprehensive Security Coverage: Offers broad coverage by leveraging multiple intelligence sources to enhance threat detection.

Active Defense Collective is available immediately to all Proficio clients. For pricing and more information, please contact Proficio directly.

About Proficio: Proficio is a foremost leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, empowering organizations worldwide to defend against advanced cyber threats with innovative solutions designed to enhance their security posture. Active Defense Collective is patent pending, reflecting our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology in cybersecurity.

Proficio Media Contact:

Sheena Marie Streling

San Diego, CA

92171

+1.800.779.5042

[email protected]

SOURCE Proficio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED