Inventhelp Inventors Develop Specially Designed Pot For Plants (FMB-317)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new pot to better accommodate trees, shrubs, and vegetation as they grow," said one of two inventors, from Auberry, Calif., "so we invented the EXPANDABLE POT. Our design saves time and effort by eliminating the need to transfer growing plants from pot to pot. It also would help prevent root damage so plants can grow healthier and bigger."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a gardening pot. In doing so, it allows the vegetation to remain within the same pot for a longer time period. As a result, it helps support growth and root development. It also eliminates the hassle of transferring the plant to a larger pot. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gardeners, commercial growers, and retailers.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FMB-317, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

