Infant Immunization Week: Protecting Our Youngest Against Measles And More

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Infant Immunization Week arrives, a recent surge in measles cases across the United States and Canada highlights the importance of vaccinating infants against preventable diseases. Fidelis Care , along with other health experts and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), urge parents to ensure their children receive timely vaccinations, including the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The MMR vaccine, administered in two doses – first at 12 to 15 months and the second at 4 to 6 years – provides robust protection against measles, mumps, and rubella. For infants ages 6–11 months traveling to areas with measles outbreaks, the CDC recommends an early MMR dose, with the standard two doses still required for full protection. Other vaccines, such as those for diphtheria, rotavirus, polio, tetanus, and whooping cough, are critical in a baby's first year to build immunity and protect vulnerable populations.

"Vaccines are a cornerstone of public health, offering safe and effective protection for our children and communities," said Dr. Lisa Moreno, Fidelis Care pediatrician. "With measles cases rising, ensuring infants receive their recommended vaccinations on schedule is more important than ever to prevent outbreaks and keep our youngest safe."

Vaccines work by training the immune system to recognize and fight diseases, reducing the severity of illness and preventing future infections. They also contribute to herd immunity, protecting those who cannot be vaccinated due to age or health conditions. While mild side effects like soreness or low-grade fever may occur, serious reactions are rare, and vaccines undergo rigorous safety testing.

Parents are encouraged to consult with their pediatrician to review the recommended vaccination schedule, available through the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and CDC and catch up on any missed doses.

Fidelis Care can help parents find health insurance options for their kids. Representatives are available to help families navigate affordable coverage options, including Child Health Plus , which covers infant and childhood immunizations.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/fidelis-care , Instagram at @fideliscare , and on Facebook at facebook/fideliscare . For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED