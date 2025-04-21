Voler Strategic Advisors Launches Summer Internship Program

Hands-On Learning, Creative Projects, and Professional Networking

Await Bay Area High School Seniors and College Students

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voler Strategic Advisors, a leading San Jose-based public relations firm, announced the launch of its 2025 Summer Internship Program for high school seniors and college students.

"As a first-generation college student, internships were vital to my growth by allowing me to explore a world of career possibilities and develop a professional network. With our internship program, we are excited to provide students the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in our industry," said Perla A. Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "As in previous years, our firm is committed to providing summer interns with enriching, hands-on experience in the field of communications. Our goal is to open doors and offer valuable learning opportunities that support students in building skills, confidence, and connections for their future careers."

To apply, students need to submit their resumes and creative work samples to [email protected] by Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM. The firm encourages applicants to be creative in their submissions.

Besides the opportunity to work with award-winning creatives, the interns will also participate in workshops, video shoots, networking events, and other exciting activities.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results.

