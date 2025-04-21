Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Avista Foundation Awards 58 Grants Supporting Health And Human Services


2025-04-21 12:00:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) So far this year, the Avista Foundation has awarded over $316,000 to support local communities.

SPOKANE, Wash., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first quarter, the Avista Foundation awarded $316,250 in grants to 58 nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana to support health and human services.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life. And these community partners are working to make that possible by offering essential support, from healthcare to social services, helping people overcome challenges and live well,” said Avista President and CEO Heather Rosentrater.“The Avista Foundation is honored to have a role in supporting this important work.”

The full list of first-quarter awards includes the following:

Name State Award
A Woman's Worth Washington $5,000
Akin (formerly Children's Home Society of Washington) Washington $1,000
American Red Cross Washington $5,000
Boundary Regional Community Health Center Inc (dba Kaniksu Community Health) Idaho $750
Cancer Can't Washington $20,000
Cascade Community Pool Corporation Oregon $4,000
CDAIDE Idaho $2,500
CHAS Health Foundation Washington $2,500
Chewelah Faith Resources Group Washington $2,000
Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Foundation, Inc. Washington $2,000
Community Health Alliance Montana $1,000
Elevations Washington $2,000
Fairfield Care Washington $1,000
Family Impact Network Washington $2,000
Family Promise of Juneau Alaska $5,000
Family Promise of North Idaho Inc. Idaho $1,500
Family Promise of Spokane Washington $10,000
Friendly Kitchen/Meals On Wheels Roseburg Oregon $1,500
H E Gritman Senior Citizens Center Washington $750
Human Rights Spokane Washington $2,500
Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc. Idaho $3,500
Interlink, Inc. Washington $5,000
Kin Support Program - Haa Yaitx'u Saiani Alaska $5,000
La Clinica del Valle Family Health Care Center Inc (dba La Clinica) Oregon $7,500
Lake City Center Inc. (Lake City Senior Center) Idaho $1,000
Lilac Services for the Blind Washington $3,000
Maddie's Place Washington $6,000
NAMI Far North Idaho $1,000
NAMI Spokane Washington $2,500
NEW Health Programs Association Washington $5,000
Northwest Harvest EMM Washington $2,000
Onward Roseburg Oregon $2,500
Orchard Ridge Senior Living Idaho $1,000
Post Falls Food Bank (dba 3rd Avenue Marketplace) Idaho $1,500
Project Hope Spokane (dba River City Youth Ops) Washington $3,000
Project Id Inc. Washington $2,500
Providence Inland Northwest Foundation Washington $10,000
Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Washington $50,000
Reimagining Charity Inc. Idaho $3,000
Reliance Ministries, Inc. Idaho $2,500
RISE Network Inc. Washington $1,500
Ronald McDonald Charities of the Inland Northwest Washington $5,000
Sandpoint Area Seniors, Inc. Idaho $1,000
Silver Valley Seniors, Inc. Idaho $1,000
Spokane Helpers Network Washington $1,000
St. Vincent de Paul (St. Francis of Assisi - Moscow Conference) Idaho $2,500
The Lighthouse for the Blind, Inc. Washington $2,500
The ZONE at Northeast Community Center Washington $7,000
Tri-State Hospital Foundation Washington $10,000
Union Gospel Mission Association of Spokane Washington $3,000
Unique Center for Athletes of All Needs Idaho $2,750
University of Washington Foundation Washington $10,000
University of Washington Foundation Alaska $6,250
Upper Columbia Resource Conservation and Development District Washington $60,000
Volunteers of America of Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho Washington $5,000
Wallace Food Bank Inc. Idaho $750
Wishing Star Foundation Washington $2,500
Women & Children's Free Restaurant & Community Kitchen Washington $5,000

Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com .

About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation.

To unsubscribe from Avista's news release distribution, send reply message to ...

Contact:
Media: Ariana Barrey (509) 279-3308, ...
Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174


MENAFN21042025004107003653ID1109453906

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search