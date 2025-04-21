HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Share Insights On U.S. Opioid Epidemic At HMP Global's 2025 Rx Summit

Kennedy will present during the 8:30 a.m. plenary session on Thursday, April 24.

Kennedy will address the most influential gathering that focuses on drug addiction and recovery, held April 21-24 in Nashville.

- Doug Edwards, Senior Vice President of HMP Education

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will share insights into the nation's opioid crisis during remarks at the 2025 Rx and Illicit Drug Summit, the nation's most influential gathering that focuses on drug addiction and recovery.

Rx Summit, under way now in Nashville, brings together stakeholders“from federal to family” to tackle the crisis head-on and chart a path forward for recovery. Kennedy will present during the 8:30 a.m. plenary session on Thursday, April 24.

Kennedy recently renewed the 2017 Opioid Public Health Emergency Declaration addressing the opioid crisis, prompting federal coordination and bringing more resources to fight addiction and pave a pathway to recovery.

Kennedy's presentation adds to the broad cross-section of stakeholders and thought leaders who share their insights at Rx and Illicit Drug Summit each year, said Doug Edwards, Senior Vice President of HMP Global Education.“More than a million lives have been lost to the opioid epidemic,” he added.“Ending the crisis of opioid addiction will take all of us working together, and the variety of viewpoints at Rx Summit 2025 demonstrates the extent of this concerted effort.”

Educational Program

Rx Summit will feature more than 65 sessions led by more than 100 expert speakers. This year's agenda spans seven focused tracks-Clinical, Public Safety, Prevention, Trending Topics, Advocacy, Illicit Drugs, and Recovery Supports-offering a wide range of educational and training opportunities tailored to professionals on the front lines.

Among the expert speakers are:

.National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD

.National Institute on Drug Abuse Director Nora Volkow, MD

.U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky

.U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

.U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia

.U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas

.U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky

.U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky

.Eric Nation, Executive Director of the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children

.Rolf Benirschke, former placekicker for the San Diego Chargers, NFL Man of the Year and Co-Founder, Legacy Health Strategies

.Billy Davis, linebackers coach for the Houston Texans and Co-Director of Healthcare Initiatives, NFL Alumni Association

.Kyle Richardson, former punter for multiple teams including the Baltimore Ravens; and Board Member, President of Chapters and Co-Director of Healthcare Initiatives, NFL Alumni Association

.Professional motorcycle athlete Dan Kruger, one of this year's Rx Summit Hope Ambassadors

.Award-winning country recording artist Jimmy Wayne, a former foster child who works in support of at-risk youth

.Debra Hembree Lambert, JD, Chief Justice, Kentucky Supreme Court

.Russell Coleman, Attorney General of Kentucky

.Lt. Col. Jonathon J. Wesely, Counterdrug Coordinator of the Kentucky Army National Guard

Attendees will also hear moving stories from 12 Hope Ambassadors-individuals sharing their personal recovery journeys and inspiring others struggling with addiction.

Rx Summit offers virtual attendance options and fulfills continuing medical education (CME) training requirements under the Medication Access and Training Expansion (MATE) Act. The annual event draws healthcare providers, counselors, first responders, treatment center staff, educators, legal professionals, public health officials, advocates, and individuals in recovery and their families.

For more information, visit the event website .

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal .

Sandi Beason, APR

HMP Global

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.