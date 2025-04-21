Firstenergy Names Executives To Support Transmission Business, West Virginia/Maryland And New Jersey

Key leadership positions align with core business model focused on enhancing system investments and customer experience at the local level

AKRON, Ohio, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) has announced the appointment of four new executives to support the company's transmission business, operations and generation in its combined West Virginia/Maryland division and operations in New Jersey.

Satvir Deol has been named Vice President, Transmission Operations, effective April 21, reporting to Mark Mroczynski, President, Transmission. He will oversee transmission line and substation electric utility operations, helping ensure the reliability and efficiency of FirstEnergy's energy delivery systems while meeting operational and financial objectives.

Don McGettigan has been named Vice President, West Virginia/Maryland Operations, effective April 21, reporting to Jim Myers, President, West Virginia/Maryland. He will be responsible and accountable for the safe delivery and reliability of electricity while meeting financial objectives and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Pat Mullin has been named Vice President, New Jersey Operations, reporting to Doug Mokoid, President, New Jersey. Mullin transitioned to the role in February 2025 after serving in a similar capacity in Ohio. She will oversee the safe and reliable delivery of electricity to New Jersey customers and coordinate with leaders to develop operational plans, manage financial performance and implement regulatory strategy.

Chris Beam has been named Vice President, Generation Project Development, effective April 21, also reporting to Myers. In this role, he will lead the strategy, planning and execution of large-scale, new power generation projects, including development of renewable and conventional energy projects to expand Mon Power and Potomac Edison's generation portfolio and help meet future needs for reliable, cost-effective and sustainable power generation.

Wade Smith, President, FirstEnergy Utilities: "With this new group of executives, FirstEnergy continues to strengthen our leadership team to ensure long-term success. Their track records of strong financial and operational discipline and a commitment to performance excellence will help our state and transmission businesses execute our investment plan to improve reliability while elevating the customer experience. I am confident their dedication to safety, continuous improvement and innovation will be invaluable as we work to exceed customer expectations in this rapidly changing energy landscape."

Satvir Deol Biography

Deol joins FirstEnergy from DTE Energy, where he most recently served as Director, Distribution Operations Central Engineering, responsible for leading efforts to define and engineer DTE Energy's grid of the future. Holding various leadership roles in Engineering, Operations and Supply Chain Management during his 18 years with DTE, Deol has worked to improve efficiencies and implement sourcing strategies to deliver procurement value. Earlier in his career, Deol worked for Ford Motor Company, where he held manufacturing and design engineering roles.

Deol earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University. He also earned a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt.

Don McGettigan Biography

With nearly four decades at FirstEnergy, McGettigan most recently served as Acting President of FirstEnergy's Maryland Operations. McGettigan joined FirstEnergy in 1987 as an Engineer in Division Planning for Potomac Edison. He has progressed through roles of increasing responsibility, including General Manager positions in Operations and Regional Operations Services before advancing to Director, Operations Services, in 2014.

McGettigan earned bachelor's degrees in mathematics and electrical engineering from Frostburg State College and the University of Maryland, respectively. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from West Virginia University.

Pat Mullin Biography

A seasoned leader with decades of experience in the electric industry, Mullin most recently served as Vice President, Ohio Operations. Prior to that role, she was Acting President, Ohio Operations, where she oversaw delivery of electric service to 2.1 million customers served by FirstEnergy's Ohio electric companies. She began her career with the company's Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) subsidiary in 1985 and progressed through various leadership roles in the company's Operations, Customer Service and Finance organizations.

Mullin earned a Bachelor of Science in business management from the College of Saint Elizabeth and a Master of Business Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Chris Beam Biography

Beam joins FirstEnergy from American Electric Power (AEP) where, as Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor, he oversaw generation, transmission and supply chain among other responsibilities. Serving in various executive roles throughout his 34-year tenure with AEP, including Executive Vice President of Energy Service and President and Chief Operating Officer of Appalachian Power, Beam has extensive experience leading generation, distribution and transmission operations. As Managing Director - Projects & Construction from November 2010 to January 2013, he was responsible for project management of the Western fleet, all new generating projects, and the commissioning and construction activities within the Generation organization. Notably, Beam was instrumental in bringing the John W. Turk Jr. Coal Plant online. The 600-megawatt Turk plant, located in Fulton, Arkansas, is the first ultra-supercritical plant in the United States and began operations in 2012.

Beam earned a bachelor's degree in technical management from DeVry University. He has also completed the Executive Program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, the AEP Management Development Program at The Ohio State University, and the AEP Leadership Program at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp .

Editor's Note: Professional photos of Deol, McGettigan, Mullin and Beam are available for download on Flickr .

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

