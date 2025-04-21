Fingerpaint Group's Bill Mcellen To Receive Prestigious Industry Person Of The Year Award

"Being named Industry Person of the Year is not just an honor-it's a reminder of the relentless pursuit of excellence that drives us every day," said McEllen. "This recognition isn't about me; it's about the vision, the courage, and the passion that every person who is a part of Fingerpaint Group brings to life. We're here to challenge the status quo, to think differently, and to create something that matters."

McEllen joined Fingerpaint Group in 2016, serving as partner and head of the Saratoga Springs, New York, office before rising through the ranks to Global President in 2021. Prior to that, McEllen successfully led a number of renowned McCann agencies. The first decade of his career was spent on the client side in sales and marketing roles for global pharmaceutical companies. McEllen has always believed in leveraging his insight from this valuable time to make every partner experience count.

As Global President of Fingerpaint Group, he chairs the executive leadership team and is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization. In just under 10 years, the agency has grown by more than 10 times, acquired numerous companies, garnered 5 Agency of the Year awards, and been honored as a Best Place to Work.

According to Med Ad News' announcement, he leads with a visionary focus and a people-first empowering mindset and has helped transform Fingerpaint Group into a modern healthcare network. Fingerpaint Group's meteoric rise to a top 20 US healthcare marketing network is 100% attributed to McEllen's unique leadership style, which is rooted in the belief of putting his people's interests ahead of his own.

"Bill empowers those around him, fostering an environment where people can thrive," said Ed Mitzen, Founder of Fingerpaint Group. "Humble and generous, Bill doesn't seek the spotlight for himself but instead creates opportunities for his team at Fingerpaint Group to shine-both with clients and within the industry."

McEllen will accept the honor during the 36th annual Manny Awards on April 24 in New York City.

