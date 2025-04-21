Carl's Jr. Donates More Than $100,000 To American Red Cross For Wildfire Relief

Carl's Jr. Matches Community Contributions to Help Provide Aid for Those Affected by Recent LA Wildfires

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Jr. announces the conclusion of its in-store fundraising campaign for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief, the campaign raised more than $100,000 to support victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles. Running from Jan. 27 to March 15, 2025, the campaign encouraged customers to donate $1 at any Carl's Jr. location, with all contributions going directly to aid those affected by the devastating fires. Thanks to the generosity of customers and the Carl's Jr. team's commitment to match donations up to $50,000.

"Los Angeles is not just where Carl's Jr. got its start; it is our home and the heart of our brand," said Blake Devillier, president of Carl's Jr. "The wildfires in Los Angeles have profoundly impacted our community, and we believe it's our responsibility to give back and support those in need. We are deeply grateful for the support of our guests and team members who participated in this campaign. Together, we have made a meaningful contribution to the recovery efforts and have shown the true spirit of community."

The funds raised will directly support the American Red Cross to continue to provide essential services, including shelter, meals and financial assistance to wildfire victims. The organization has already provided over 19,000 overnight stays in shelters and served more than 163,000 meals and snacks to those affected.

"The American Red Cross remains on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California," said Joel Sullivan, regional chief executive officer for the Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross. "We are incredibly grateful for partners like Carl's Jr. and their customers as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster."

As part of the Los Angeles community, Carl's Jr. remains committed to supporting its neighbors and ensuring that those impacted by the wildfires receive the assistance needed.

