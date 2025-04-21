Family Care Center Brings Behavioral Health Services To Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center, one of the nation's leading outpatient mental health providers, is expanding to Tucson with a new clinic designed to meet the region's growing behavioral health needs. This is the company's third clinic to open in Arizona since last fall with a fourth location opening in June.

The opening of the Tucson clinic comes at a critical time, as Arizona faces a statewide mental health crisis impacting individuals and families across all age groups. Recent data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) states that over one million adults in Arizona experience a mental health condition each year-and more than 321,000 of them go without the care they need.

"Access to mental health care in Tucson has been a significant challenge for many residents," said Family Care Center Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "Far too many people still suffer in silence or face obstacles to getting help, and we're here to change that. Family Care Center is deeply committed to breaking the stigma around mental health and making comprehensive care accessible and truly patient-centered for Tucson."

Located three miles west of the University of Arizona, the Tucson clinic offers a comprehensive range of services, including individual and group therapy, psychiatric and medication management services, and specialized services like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) , an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for patients 15+ who are battling depression, anxiety, and more. Family Care Center's multidisciplinary team includes licensed therapists, psychiatrists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners, all working together to improve the well-being of individuals and families across the region.

"Opening our new Tucson clinic is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible, compassionate mental health care in our community," said Dr. Mireille Reece, Family Care Center's Regional Director of Arizona. "Our goal is to create a safe, supportive space where individuals can access the tools and care they need to achieve lasting wellness."

The Tucson clinic is now accepting new patients, and most appointments are available within a week. To get started with care or to learn more about Family Care Center services, visit or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 35 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center

