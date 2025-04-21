Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
What:
Service Corporation International First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, May 1, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How:
Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 5800257 or listen live via the internet through our website at in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"
Replay:
(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 7260026 available through May 8, 2025, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"
Contact:
Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395
About Service Corporation International
Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At March 31, 2025, we owned and operated 1,489 funeral service locations and 496 cemeteries (of which 309 are combination locations) in 42 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at . For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit .
