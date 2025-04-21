Fresh Express Unveils Bold New Visual Identity, Leading Into The Next Era For The Iconic Salad Brand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Fresh Express, we believe our commitment to providing fresh, high-quality products isn't just a promise-it's a mindset," said Fabian Pereira, Vice President of Marketing at Fresh Express. "This brand refresh honors our rich legacy while celebrating where we're going. And it's more than a new look-it's an invitation for consumers to express themselves through bold flavors, vibrant ingredients, and personalized salad creations. Our goal was to build deeper meaning and relevance for today's consumer-especially Gen Z and competitive shoppers-without losing the trust of our loyal fans."

A Fresh Look Rooted in Legacy

The brand's iconic red shield and signature leafy imagery have been elevated in the new logo, reinforcing trust, quality, and a personal touch. A modernized handwritten wordmark brings warmth and authenticity, while a confident, curved shaped language and evolved color palette enhances shelf standout and navigation.

Fresh Express conducted extensive consumer testing-both qualitative and quantitative-to ensure the new visual identity resonated with is consumers. The results: consumers preferred the new design 2:1 over the previous iteration and cited stronger connections to key brand attributes like taste, health, and freshness. The refreshed identity brings to life Fresh Express's core belief that salads are more than a meal - they're a vibrant canvas for creativity, self-expression and personal flair.

Packaging that Performs

The refreshed packaging was developed in partnership with award-winning New York-based branding agency Sterling Brands whose keen eye for detail helped shape the new packaging to align with the brand's future direction. The updated packaging breaks through the clutter and clearly communicates Fresh Express's premium value in a highly competitive fresh category. Enlarged product windows communicate freshness at a glance, while simplified typography and a cohesive color system make it easier to shop and even easier to love.

"We are proud to have played a role in the Fresh Express brand transformation. As customers continue to seek out options that support healthy habits, Fresh Express stands out in bold and exciting ways-reasserting their expertise and authority across the category," said David Israel, Chief Creative Officer at Sterling Brands.

"Our packaging now reflects what consumers already feel: Fresh Express brings joy to the table," added Pereira. "This is more than a design change-it's a bold celebration of the flavor, freshness and creativity that make our salads special."

Crafted with Care, Backed by Research

Grounded in design strategy and consumer insights from the start, every element was intentionally crafted to elevate the brand's impact and connect emotionally with consumers-from the refreshed brandmark that evokes trust and approachability, to packaging cues that highlight freshness, taste, and quality at a glance. The visual identity is strategically sound and built for long-term relevance, designed not only to stand out on shelves, but to reflect individuality, and inspire consumers to express their unique personalities and preferences through every salad they create.

What's Next

The updated visual identity will begin appearing on shelves nationwide starting May 9, 2025, with additional activations to follow as part of the broader "Express Yourself" campaign, which recently launched in April. The "Express Yourself" campaign celebrates individuality and aims to spark creativity in kitchens across the country through a multi-phase campaign across streaming, social and digital.

With this bold new chapter, Fresh Express is refreshed, reimagined, and ready to reassert its category leadership in an exciting, modern way. For more information about the brand, visit and follow Fresh Express on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube and X .

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Fresh Express