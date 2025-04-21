Drone Show Over Nashville Delivers UFO Spectacle-And A Tax Season Reminder

Tax Relief Advocates stages record-breaking aerial display to raise awareness ahead of the April 15 filing deadline

- Jeff NickelNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What began as two silent lights hovering in the sky over Nissan Stadium quickly turned into the largest drone show ever recorded in Nashville-and an unexpected message to taxpayers.The Saturday night spectacle, orchestrated by Tax Relief Advocates (TRA) , featured synchronized drones forming UFOs, alien figures, and humorous messages aimed at easing tax season anxiety. The light show drew hundreds of spectators and concluded with a message many didn't expect to see:“Humans, don't get probed by the IRS.”The high-tech performance was part of TRA's public awareness campaign ahead of the April 15 federal tax deadline. Designed to catch attention and encourage action, the drone show delivered a lighthearted yet timely reminder: individuals behind on taxes or unsure about how to proceed still have options.“We knew we had to do something bold to break through the noise,” said Jeff Nickel, Managing Partner of Tax Relief Advocates.“Tax season can feel overwhelming-especially for those who are already in debt or facing IRS pressure. This event was our way of saying: it's not too late, and you don't have to do it alone.”The show included a series of tongue-in-cheek displays such as,“We come from a galaxy far, far away;”“Hi Nashville, sorry we got lost in Jersey;” and“Dolly, time to come back home.”TRA, a national firm specializing in resolving tax issues, says its goal is to help individuals navigate audits, wage garnishments, and back taxes with professional support. The company has assisted thousands of Americans in negotiating with the IRS and reaching financial settlements.For those still unfiled or unsure of their status, TRA encourages contacting a tax professional before the deadline passes.Those who have back tax debt or need help with their taxes can call 800-511-2153 or visit

Julia Rose

Tax Relief Advocates

+1 714-235-6678

...

