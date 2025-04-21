Fran Malkin Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

Fran Malkin

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Fran Malkin, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Fran Malkin has spent her career transforming the way people learn-first in the classroom, and now in the corporate world. With over 30 years of experience in education and professional development, she blends academic expertise with practical insight to empower learners at every stage.



Fran began her journey as a teacher, spending two decades in both public and private institutions at the secondary and collegiate levels. She quickly became known for her engaging teaching style and mentorship, not only educating students but also guiding future educators in developing their craft.



Ten years ago, Fran pivoted to the corporate training space, bringing her educational leadership to the healthcare industry. She began working with dermatology providers and sales consultants, designing learning strategies that improved both communication and confidence in the field.



Today, as Vice President of Education & Development at SKNV, a FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility in South Florida, Fran leads national training efforts for a growing consultancy. Her programs are designed to strengthen product knowledge, enhance professional development, and support dermatology practices in delivering outstanding patient care.



Fran is known for her relational leadership style and hands-on approach to learning. She champions mentorship, active listening, and collaborative growth, always aiming to create training environments that are both practical and inspiring.



Outside of work, Fran enjoys time at the beach, traveling, and exploring new cultures. She lives in South Florida with her husband of nearly 25 years, Spencer, and treasures time with their two adult children, Reid and Ava.



Contact Fran:

Email: ...

Phone: 561-419-9261



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Fran Malkin as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Fran Malkin, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.