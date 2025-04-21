Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Digital Window Tint Product (FJK-524)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a smart window concept that allows the user to easily control the level of tint," said one of two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the DIGITAL WINDOW TINT. Our design would also allow the user to display signs, logos, and personalized messages."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart window tinting system for vehicles, residential buildings, and commercial buildings. In doing so, it increases comfort, efficiency, privacy, and control. It also could provide advertising and personalized message capabilities. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, homeowners, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-524, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

