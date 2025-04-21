Judge Margaret O'connell Announces Candidacy For Illinois Appellate Court

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I am running for the Appellate Court because I believe that justice should be fair, transparent, and accessible to all," said Judge O'Connell. "I have spent my entire career advocating for those who may not have a voice in our legal system, and I am committed to ensuring that every case is heard with the utmost integrity and impartiality."

Judge Margaret O'Connell has built a strong career as a trusted litigator and legal professional, having worked in both the private and public sectors. Her extensive background includes significant experience in appellate law, civil litigation, and advocacy for the rights of individuals and communities across Illinois. Throughout her career, Judge O'Connell has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fairness, ethics, and the rule of law.

A lifelong resident of Illinois, Judge O'Connell has been involved in numerous community and legal initiatives, including mentoring young attorneys and volunteering for legal aid services. She believes in the importance of a fair judicial system where all citizens, regardless of background or resources, have the opportunity for equal treatment.

In announcing her candidacy, Judge O'Connell emphasized the importance of a balanced and thoughtful approach to appellate decisions. "The Appellate Court is where crucial decisions are made that impact the lives of Illinois residents. It is essential that our judges are not only well-versed in the law but also deeply committed to the principles of fairness and equality. I bring that commitment to my work every day."

Judge O'Connell's platform for the Illinois Appellate Court centers on:



Fairness & Impartiality : Ensuring that all litigants are treated equally and decisions are made based on the law, not personal bias or outside influences.



Access to Justice : Promoting policies to help ensure that justice is accessible to every Illinois resident, regardless of their background or financial status.



Transparency : Advocating for clear and transparent judicial processes that inspire public confidence in the legal system.

Efficiency & Accountability : Working to streamline appellate procedures to ensure timely rulings while maintaining the integrity of legal processes.

Judge Margaret O'Connell's deep legal knowledge, coupled with her strong values and dedication to public service, make her an ideal candidate to serve on the Illinois Appellate Court. She is ready to continue working on behalf of the people of Illinois and to ensure that the legal system works for everyone.

