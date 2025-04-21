United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Eli Lilly And Co, Pfizer, GSK, Novartis, Merck, Abbott , Johnson & Johnson, Baxter

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 37.39 billion by 2033 from US$ 27.08 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2025 to 2033

A range of therapies are used in pain management therapeutics in an effort to lessen or eliminate pain. Medications include analgesics (such as opioids, paracetamol, and NSAIDs), antidepressants, and anticonvulsants for neuropathic pain are common methods. There is also widespread use of non-pharmacological techniques such as nerve blocks, acupuncture, physical therapy, and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Surgery or spinal cord stimulation are examples of invasive treatments for persistent pain. Combining various approaches, multimodal pain management is frequently used to increase efficacy and lessen dependency on drugs, particularly opioids. The reason, severity, and general health of the patient all influence the therapy option.

The ageing population, increased awareness of pain management choices, and the growing prevalence of chronic pain diseases are some of the factors propelling the expansion of the U.S. market for pain management therapies. The market is further driven by the growing need for opioid substitutes as well as developments in non-invasive treatments such physical therapy, neuromodulation, and regenerative medicine. Research and development in pain medicines is also being fuelled by regulatory support for novel treatments as well as individualised and multimodal approaches to pain management. Another factor driving market expansion is the expansion of access to pain management treatments.

Growth Drivers for the United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market

Growing geriatric population

One of the main factors driving the expansion of pain management therapies in the US is the ageing population. Today, more than 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day. Over the next ten years, the number of people over 80 is expected to rise by nearly 50%, from 13.9 million to 20.8 million, greatly exceeding the 4.7% growth in the U.S. population as a whole.

Chronic pain disorders like osteoporosis, neuropathy, and arthritis are more common in older adults. Effective pain reduction treatments are more in demand since these disorders frequently need long-term care. The necessity for pain management treatments is increased for older persons due to their increased vulnerability to age-related accidents and procedures. The development of specialised therapy for older patients, including less invasive procedures and treatments with fewer side effects, has been prompted by this demographic transition. Furthermore, the market is expanding as a result of increased healthcare policies and investments in pain management research brought about by the growing awareness of the value of pain management in enhancing seniors' quality of life.

Rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions

One of the main factors propelling the market for pain management therapies in the United States is the increasing incidence of chronic pain problems. The prevalence of chronic pain, which is frequently associated with diseases including diabetes, neuropathy, back pain, and arthritis, has increased, especially as the population ages. For example, the October 2022 CDC update estimates that 38.4 million Americans suffer from diabetes, with many of them developing the painful consequence known as diabetic neuropathy.

More than one in three Americans are at an elevated risk of having diabetes mellitus, according to the CDC's November 2023 update, which adds to the rising burden of chronic pain. The need for efficient pain management solutions is fuelled by non-communicable diseases such as musculoskeletal problems and cardiovascular diseases in addition to diabetes. Targeted pain therapies are becoming more and more necessary as the number of people with these disorders increases, which will propel the market's expansion over the course of the projected period.

Ongoing research and development

In the U.S. market, ongoing research and development (R&D) in pain management therapies is a major growth driver. Pharmaceutical businesses and research institutions are concentrating on creating novel remedies in response to the growing need for safer and more effective treatments. This include investigating improved neuromodulation methods, regenerative medicine such as stem cell therapy, and non-opioid painkillers. Additionally, R&D efforts to develop customised medicines based on genetic profiles are being fuelled by the growth of personalised medicine.

To increase effectiveness and reduce side effects, new drug delivery methods are also being researched, such as tailored injections or transdermal patches. Innovation has been encouraged by the rise in federal financing and private sector investment in pain research as chronic pain becomes a more urgent problem. The market's growth is anticipated to be further accelerated by the expanding pipeline of novel treatments as well as regulatory approval for alternative therapies.

Increased awareness about pain management options

The market for pain management therapies in the United States is growing significantly due to increased awareness of available pain treatment choices. With increased awareness of chronic pain and its effects on quality of life, more people are looking for efficient therapies. Patients now have more options thanks to campaigns that highlight opioid substitutes and raise awareness of non-pharmacological treatments including physical therapy, acupuncture, and mindfulness.

Additionally, healthcare professionals are taking the initiative to talk with patients about various pain management alternatives, which is encouraging a wider use of multimodal therapies. Furthermore, increased insurance coverage for alternative therapies and a drive for further research into novel, individualised pain management techniques are results of expanding awareness. This increased consciousness is driving the need for more specialised and varied pain relief options.

Challenges in the United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market

High Costs

One major issue with pain management treatments in the US is their high cost. Many patients may not be able to afford advanced treatments such novel medications, regenerative therapies, and specialised medical equipment. Certain therapies may not be adequately covered by insurance, and out-of-pocket costs may put a burden on finances. Effective pain management methods are not widely adopted because of this cost barrier, especially for those without insurance and with poor incomes.

Regulatory Challenges

Strict approval procedures by organisations like the FDA are the root cause of regulatory issues in the US market for pain management treatments. It can take a lot of time and money to develop novel pain medicines, and extensive clinical trials are necessary to prove their efficacy and safety. Access to novel treatments may also be delayed by changing laws governing the prescription of opioids and heightened scrutiny of pain management practices. These legal restrictions may hinder innovation and reduce patients' access to treatments.

