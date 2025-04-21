Donate To Win™ Partners With Sports.Com In F1® 2025 Miami Grand Prix Sweepstakes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proceeds to Support the Florida International University Foundation

MIAMI, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donate To WinTM, a donor driven sweepstakes solution from WinTogether.org, announces a sweepstakes to raise funds for the FIU Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs Student Success Fund through the Florida International University Foundation Inc. (“FIU Foundation”). The sweepstakes offers participants the unique opportunity to win a VIP prize package for the F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix held May 1-4. The sweepstakes is available at and will run through April 24. The sweepstakes is sponsored by a member of the Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands.

The VIP Prize package is valued at $20,000 and includes:



Guided Track Tour and Pit Lane Walk Thru (Thursday)

Championship Trophy Photo (Thursday)

Seats at the Starting/Finish line Grandstand (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The seat-back style seating provides incredible views of the starting grid and the F1® Team Garages along with Giant Screen TV viewing.

Inside F1® (Friday)

Exclusive hospitality venue with appearances from F1® drivers, legends and executives. Garage Tour with a Participating Team (Saturday)

The number of sweepstakes entries participants receive will vary based on the donation amount, starting at $5, however no donation is necessary to enter or win. Donate To Win will randomly select one winner from all eligible entries during the sweepstakes period.

Matthew McGahan, CEO of commented:

is proud to partner with Donate To Win to provide deserving young Floridians the opportunity to continue their education at Florida International University. We're pleased that we were able to leverage our decades long-relationships in the motorsports industry to offer sweepstake participants the opportunity to experience a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.”

Brian Fonseca, Director of the FIU Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy , said:

“The F1 Miami Grand Prix is a big deal for FIU's home city and state. The students selected for these scholarships will study cyber security through FIU's program, in partnership with the Steven Green Center for Public Policy and Security, to help address our nation's cyber security talent gap."

The“Sweepstakes Period” begins on April 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EST and ends on April 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. No donation or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win, but participants must be 18 or older and a current resident of Florida. Void where prohibited. The winner will be notified on April 25.

To enter and for official rules, please visit

About is a platform that offers sweepstakes that support charitable causes selected by the trustees of WinTogether and incentivizes participants to donate to those chosen causes by donors entering into sweepstakes for the chance to win cash prizes, luxury items, and exceptional experiences. The WinTogether Trust is a registered 501c(3) organization, which supports charitable, educational, and scientific causes.

About is a brand of Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW). It is building to be the premier destination for live and produced sports entertainment, offering an unparalleled array of interactive and engaging content. For more information, visit

About the Florida International University Foundation: Florida International University Foundation, Inc. (FIU Foundation) was established in 1969 to encourage, solicit, receive and administer gifts for scientific, educational and charitable purposes for the advancement of Florida International University and its objectives. It is registered by the State of Florida as a charitable organization and is approved by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation has also been certified as a Direct Support Organization (DSO) of Florida International University as defined in Florida Statue 1004.28. FIU Foundation

Green School: The Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs at FIU educates the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow through innovative teaching and research that advance global understanding, contributes to policy solutions, and promotes international dialogue. One of the leading schools of its kind in the world, the Green School is a full member of the prestigious Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs (APSIA), one of only 25 in the U.S. and only 38 in the world. The Green School is the only APSIA member school in Florida. The school, which offers programs at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels, encompasses eight departments that bridge the social sciences and humanities, and is home to some of the university's most prominent international centers, institutes, and programs. FIU Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs .

Any and all net proceeds from this event, after payment of associated expenses, may be used to support the FIU Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs Student Success Fund through the FIU Foundation, Inc. In accordance with Foundation policy, the Foundation may assess a one-time Advancement Initiative fee in the amount of 3% of the Gift (“Initiative”) to support the University's general fundraising and capital campaign expenditures. The Initiative will be collected with the first installment of the Gift (and any subsequent installment, if necessary) in order to fulfill the Initiative as soon as practicable.

CONTACT: For more information, contact the media relations team at ...