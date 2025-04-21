China Watch Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Fitbit, Seiko, Casio, Timex, Rolex, Compagnie Financiere Richemont, Swatch, Citizen, Fossil

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Watch Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Watch Market was valued at US$ 18.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth US$ 30.02 billion in 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.77% for the forecast period of 2025-2033.

A watch is a portable timepiece that is carried on the wrist or in the pocket. It is meant to show time and, in other instances, further features such as alarms, fitness tracking, and mobile connectivity. Watches are produced in different types, such as mechanical, quartz, and electronic smartwatches, to suit different consumer needs.



Watches are extremely popular in China as practical accessories, fashion items, and symbols of status. The nation increasingly requires luxury timepieces from players such as Rolex, Omega, and Patek Philippe due to increasing disposable income and the developing prestige culture.

Smartwatches from the likes of Huawei, Apple, and Xiaomi also gain traction as a result of their sophisticated functionalities, including health tracking and integration with smartphones. Online shopping and digital retail sites such as and Tmall drive watch sales through convenience and product availability. With a combination of tradition, technology, and luxury appeal, the Chinese watch market remains on the rise.

Growth Drivers in the China Watch Market

Increasing Demand for Luxury Watches

One of the largest markets for luxury watches is China, with strong demand for brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. This expansion is fueled by rising incomes, a growing middle class, and a culture that identifies luxury as a status symbol. Luxury watches are viewed by many Chinese consumers as an investment that will last, as certain models become more valuable over time.

The broadening of luxury watch boutiques in Shanghai and Beijing follows this trend. Furthermore, limited production watches and celebrity collaborations fuel exclusivity and brand devotion, establishing luxury watches as a prime area of growth within China. In 2023, mainland China and Hong Kong alone spent more than 5 billion Swiss francs on watches, becoming the largest luxury consumers in the 26.7 billion franc watch export market, based on Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS).

Growing Use of Smartwatches

Smartwatches are gaining popularity in China because of their sophisticated features like health monitoring, fitness tracking, and smartphone integration. Big players like Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi are the biggest brands in this category, appealing to technologically inclined and health-focused consumers. An increasing focus on personal well-being has created immense demand for smartwatches that have heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and workout support.

Also, Chinese technology brands keep innovating by providing cheap but feature-packed smartwatches, thus making them available to more people. With advancements in wearable technology, China's electronic watch industry is likely to grow exponentially. July 2024, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the Watch S4 Sport, which will be released during Lei Jun's annual conference on July 19 at 7pm local time in China. The smartwatch is being described as Xiaomi's "first professional sports smartwatch" with the rotating crown, sapphire glass, and will be launching together with other products.

Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Watch Retailing

China's highly advanced e-commerce industry plays a significant role in the watch market's growth. E-commerce platforms such as Tmall, and Alibaba offer consumers different watches ranging from high-end watches to affordable ones. E-commerce is convenient, competitive in price, and provides global brands, thus being a favourite shopping medium. Livestream shopping and influencer marketing further drive online purchases by involving potential customers in the moment.

Numerous luxury watch manufacturers have also welcomed direct-to-consumer (DTC) online sales, featuring special collections and bespoke services. The ongoing development of digital retailing drives the growth of China's watch market. Dec 2022, Xiaomi has just introduced a number of new products, such as the Xiaomi 13 flagship smartphone lineup, a fresh smartwatch, the Xiaomi Watch S2, earbuds, mini PCs, and a custom ROM based on Android 13. The Watch S2 is positioned to compete with Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch series.

Challenges in the China Watch Market

Counterfeit and Imitation Watch Competition

China has a large problem with counterfeit watches, which both luxury and mass brands suffer from. Having high-quality replicas at discounted prices lowers the perceived luxury of high-end watches and impacts brand sales. Numerous consumers, particularly low-income consumers, purchase imitation watches rather than original products. Despite efforts by the Chinese government to suppress counterfeit items, the problem is still widespread. This challenge compels brands to spend on anti-counterfeiting technologies such as blockchain authentication and digital certificates to safeguard their reputation and uphold consumer confidence.

Economic Uncertainty and Shifting Consumer Expenditure

Economic instability and changes in consumer expenditure patterns challenge the China watch market. In times of economic downturn, consumers shift their spending towards necessary expenses rather than luxury items, affecting high-end watch sales. Additionally, government regulations on luxury spending and anti-corruption measures have sometimes affected demand for expensive watches. Younger consumers are also shifting preferences toward experiences rather than material goods, leading to changes in purchasing behavior. Brands must adapt by offering flexible pricing strategies, financing options, and enhanced digital marketing to appeal to evolving consumer trends in a fluctuating economic environment.

Seiko Holdings Corporation

Casio Computer Co. Ltd

Timex Group

Rolex SA

Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A

The Swatch Group Ltd

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Fossil Group Inc. Google LLC (Fitbit Inc.)

