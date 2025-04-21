Tie Socal Signs As First Strategic Affiliate Partner In TCA Venture Group's New Program

TCA Venture Group and TiE SoCal today announced the first TCA VG Strategic Alliance, concurrent with the announcement of the new program from TCA VG

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TCA Venture Group (TCA VG) , a premier angel investment network, and TiE SoCal, an esteemed community of entrepreneurs, today announced the first TCA VG Strategic Alliance, concurrent with the announcement of this new program. This agreement codifies a strong relationship between the two groups as mainstays in the Southern California Startup Eco-system, with many shared members. The two groups have often participated together in events over the years.“We recognize that today's investment landscape is increasingly interconnected, and strategic alliances are key to expanding access to high-quality deals while maintaining the integrity of our network,” said Dave de Csepel, TCA VG Chairman.“By launching the Strategic Affiliate Program, we are forging high-value relationships that benefit both our members and our affiliates through high potential startup investments, while ensuring TCA VG remains the gold standard for early-stage investment.”Venkatesh Sankaran, President, TiE SoCal added,“TiE SoCal is thrilled to join the TCA Strategic Affiliate Program. This collaboration strengthens our ability to provide high-caliber investment opportunities to our members while leveraging TCA VG's expertise in due diligence and deal syndication. By working together, we are creating a more interconnected and dynamic investment ecosystem, ensuring that both our investors and entrepreneurs benefit from expanded access to capital, insights, and strategic guidance.”Key Highlights of the Collaboration:.Joint Investment Initiatives: TCA VG and TiE SoCal will co-invest in promising startups, providing them with the necessary capital to scale their operations and achieve their growth objectives..Mentorship Programs: Leveraging the extensive network of experienced entrepreneurs and investors from both organizations, startups will receive invaluable mentorship and guidance to navigate the challenges of early-stage development..Networking Opportunities: Regular events, including pitch sessions, investor summits, and workshops, will be organized to facilitate meaningful connections between startups and potential investors..Educational Resources: Comprehensive educational programs will be offered to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the competitive startup landscape.Natesh Kodancha, a member of both TCA VG & TiE SoCal and liaison for this collaboration, concluded,“This agreement between us strengthens our ability to provide high-caliber investment opportunities to our members of both organizations.”About TCA VG Strategic Affiliate ProgramThe Strategic Affiliate designation is distinct from full TCA VG Licensee Membership, which involves deeper integration, common strategic goals, and shared services such as our deal platform, communications platform, access to all TCA VG deals, and stronger operational alignment. TCA VG licensees are full members of TCA VG with a board seat; Strategic Affiliates operate as independent entities with arm's-length collaboration, carefully curated deal-sharing, and select engagement benefits.About TCA Venture GroupFounded as Tech Coast Angels in 1997, Tech Coast Angels Venture Group (TCA VG) has invested approximately $275 million in more than 560 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. TCA VG is a key seed and early-stage funding source, with more than 400 accredited investors in seven member networks: TCA-Los Angeles, TCA-Orange County, TCA-Inland Empire, TCA Southeast, Pasadena Angels, MEDA Angels, and Pegasus Angel Accelerator. TCA VG members, including founders and business leaders, deliver more than capital - providing counsel, mentorship, and access to extensive networks. Connect with TCA VG on its website ( ), X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.About TiE SoCalTiE SoCal is part of TiE, a global community that believes in the power of ideas to transform entrepreneurship and drive business growth through its five pillars: mentoring, networking, education, incubating, and funding. TiE has 300+ chapters with community of 500,000+ members and 15,000+ investors across the world. With flagship programs such as TiE Women, TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE), TiE University (TiE U) TiE Angels, impact of TiE is recognized by many organizations such as United Nations, business, and political leaders. For more information, please visit: and andTCA VG Contact:David Friedman...+1 (949) 439-4503TiE Contact:Gaurav Kumar...+1 (949) 414-6135--ends--

Kimber Smith

Smith Fidler/Colures, Inc. for TCA VG

+1 775-298-5260

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.