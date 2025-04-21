The Official cover for Look in to the Eye's

The Bootleggers Music Group, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single,“Look into the Eyes,” set to drop on 4/20/2025.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

The Bootleggers Music Group Announces New Single“Look into the Eyes ,” A Soulful Call for Compassion and Connection

The Bootleggers Music Group, led by visionary songwriter and producer Paul E. Jones, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest single,“Look into the Eyes,” set to drop on 4/20/2025. This evocative 3-minute, 33-second track, accompanied by a full lyrical and music video, poses a profound question: What if we could see the heart behind the eyes of everyone we meet? Set to a stirring backdrop of piano and strings, the song dives into the hidden humanity we often overlook, serving as a quiet yet powerful nudge to look deeper and connect with compassion.

Born as a snapshot of human connection,“Look into the Eyes” carries the potential to spark a broader movement of understanding and love. Released in English, Spanish, French, Russian, Ukrainian, and a unique Russian/Ukrainian duet, the track embodies The Bootleggers' signature global approach, uniting diverse voices and cultures. The production features mesmerizing strings from Turkey and Siberia, paired with the magical piano work of world-renowned pianist Dennis Palitang from Los Angeles, USA. The EP also includes three instrumental pieces composed to evoke a classical soundtrack feel, enriching the storytelling experience.

Paul E. Jones, the writer, producer, and founder of The Bootleggers Music Group, describes“Look into the Eyes” as“a true gift from God in a time when our world needs more compassion, understanding, and love.” Unlike any other artist in the industry-having surpassed the genre-spanning achievements of icons like Frank Zappa, Dolly Parton, and Prince by writing and releasing music across Country, Christian, Rock, Jazz, Classical, Blues, and Rap in 11 languages-Jones channels a divine calling:“Just get them here, and I'll take care of the rest.” This mission shines through in“Look into the Eyes,” a track that transcends musical boundaries to foster unity in a divided world.

Following the success of their hit“Save My Soul”, The Bootleggers continue to blend innovation with purpose, producing music that resonates across faiths and cultures.“Look Into the Eyes” is released under their“Tunes for a Cause” initiative, with streaming engagement contributing to charitable donations, amplifying the group's commitment to kindness and social good.

“Look Into the Eyes” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms, with the music video debuting on YouTube . Join The Bootleggers Music Group in this journey of connection-what do you see?

About The Bootleggers Music Group:

Founded by Paul E. Jones, The Bootleggers Music Group is a global collective of artists dedicated to creating music that transcends borders and genres. With a mission to foster love, unity, and kindness, their genre-blending catalog spans Country, Christian, Rock, Jazz, Classical, Blues, and Rap, often released in multiple languages. Through“Tunes for a Cause,” the group supports charitable initiatives, making every stream a step toward positive change.

