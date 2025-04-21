Movie Adaptation Just Announced For Apocalyptic Bestseller One Second After: Shooting To Begin In September

One Second After offers a realistic look at a weapon and its awesome power to destroy the entire United States, literally within one second.

William R. Forstchen is widely considered one of the foremost experts on EMP attacks.

The all-too-terrifyingly realistic New York Times bestselling book by William R. Forstchen, Ph.D., is being adapted into an MPI Original Film.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author William R. Forstchen, Ph.D., announced that his New York Times #1 bestseller, One Second After , about an EMP strike against the United States, is being adapted into an MPI Original Film (Motherland, Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game) in association with Startling Inc. (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon). The feature film is penned by legendary sci-fi screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski (Changeling, Sense8, Jeremiah, Babylon 5), with Forstchen serving as an executive producer. Scott Rogers is directing the film, which is scheduled to begin shooting in Bulgaria this September.

Long regarded as a foremost expert on EMP technology, Forstchen has been consulted by numerous federal, state, and local governments and private entities and has spoken at conferences all over the United States.

His book One Second After was the first to give readers a realistic look at an EMP strike and its awesome power to destroy the entire United States, literally within one second. One Second After spawned three sequels, each of which is a fictional exploration rooted in the cold, solid facts of how an EMP strike above U.S. soil would impact society.

“I believe the threat of America being hit by an EMP weapon is the single greatest danger to our survival,” Forstchen said.“Electricity is the fundamental building block of our society. Everything is predicated on electrification.”

An EMP causes widespread cataclysmic damage to power grids due to what's called the Compton effect, he explained.

“An electromagnetic pulse is the byproduct of detonating a nuclear weapon. When a nuclear weapon is detonated 200 to 250 miles above the Earth, the gamma ray burst when it hits the upper atmosphere sets off the Compton effect. In essence, a giant electrostatic discharge hits the earth's surface and wipes out electronic devices as well as entire power grids, leaving affected areas in the dark,” he said.

For more information, please visit .

More About William R. Forstchen

William R. Forstchen is a New York Times bestselling author and a Professor of History at Montreat College, in Montreat, North Carolina. He holds a doctoral degree from Purdue University with a specialization in military history and technology. He is the author of more than 50 books.

A noted expert historian and public speaker, he has been interviewed on FOX News, C-SPAN and many others on topics ranging from history to technology and cultural issues, to space technology development, to security threats.



Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.