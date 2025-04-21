Shanyn Kay Stewart Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Flip The Script' With Chris Voss

Shanyn Kay Stewart

LAMBERTVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Shanyn Kay Stewart, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Shanyn Kay Stewart combines tax strategy, business leadership, and bold faith to help entrepreneurs build wealth, protect legacy, and operate from a place of purpose. A nationally recognized tax expert, author, and business advisor, she has spent decades guiding clients through advanced tax planning, financial transformation, and mindset mastery.



An IRS Enrolled Agent with a deep understanding of tax law and strategic business growth, Shanyn brings a unique blend of technical expertise and intuitive leadership to her work. Before entering the financial world, she served as an American Baptist pastor-an experience that continues to shape her values and client relationships today. Her background infuses every interaction with compassion, clarity, and conviction.



Known for her no-nonsense approach and unapologetic authenticity, Shanyn has earned a reputation as a powerful voice in the world of entrepreneurship. Whether she's leading tax strategy sessions or inspiring audiences from the stage, she's driven by one mission: to help others rise above limitations and lead with intention.



Her book, Raising the Dead, is a bold invitation for readers to reignite their purpose and take action, blending storytelling, spiritual depth, and practical tools for transformation.



Through her speaking, coaching, and consulting work, Shanyn continues to equip business owners with the strategies-and mindset-they need to thrive.



She currently resides in Michigan, where she balances her business ventures and speaking engagements with family, travel, and a life lived boldly.



