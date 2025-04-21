Waqf Act A ‘Particular Agenda’, Murshidabad Violence ‘Planned Conspiracy’: Shatrughan Sinha Defends Mamata

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 21 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha on Monday defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the Murshidabad violence and her stand on Waqf Act, saying the act is being pushed with a 'particular agenda' while Murshidabad violence was a 'planned conspiracy'.

“Amendments to the Waqf Bill were pushed with a particular agenda. Mamata Banerjee has rightly pointed out that the Waqf Act has been brought in with a particular agenda. It was introduced with a specific purpose. Suddenly, this amendment was rushed forward, clearly for political motives,” the senior MP told IANS.

On the Murshidabad violence, the veteran actor-turned-politician called the incident“a well-planned conspiracy” and blamed elements within the BJP for stoking communal tensions.

“It is very sad, very painful. It was deliberately made painful. This is a conspiracy, a well-planned plot, especially by some of our friends (BJP) from the ruling party. They are trying to divide Hindu and Muslim families. It's not just sad, but shameful,” said the veteran politician.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks abroad, Sinha offered a strong defence,“If what Rahul Gandhi said is true, why is there so much discomfort? Truth always triumphs - Satyamev Jayate. The PM talks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - if the world is one family, then India and America are no different.”

He emphasised that LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement was not new and had been made domestically also without consequence.

He also defended the West Bengal Chief Minister and lauded her as one of the strongest leaders of the country.

“I have always said Mamata Banerjee is not just a good leader, she is one of the tallest and strongest leaders in the country. She is not only the lone woman Chief Minister but also the most powerful, popular, important, and prominent leader on the national stage,” Sinha said.