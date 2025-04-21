Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's: Nagaland Continue Winning Ways, M.P Eliminated After Losing To Haryana

MENAFN - IANS) Narainpur, April 21 (IANS) Nagaland registered their second win in as many matches when they edged past Bengal 1-0 in Group H in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, on Monday.

In the other match of the same group earlier in the day, Haryana kept themselves in the race for a quarter-final spot, beating Madhya Pradesh 4-1.

With Round Two of the four-team Group H over, Nagaland, having six points from two matches, are placed at the top. All they need now is a point in the last match against Haryana to make the next grade. Haryana, on the other hand, would have to win as they have four points from two matches.

While Bengal have one point from two outings, Madhya Pradesh stand eliminated after losing both matches so far.

Nagaland, who beat Madhya Pradesh rather easily the other day, found Bengal a hard nut to crack, but Ghuqhe Chishi's goal in the 13th minute made all the difference.

In the well-contested match that also saw some frayed tempers, Chishi grabbed the ball off a corner kick to slam home the ultimate match-winner despite the presence of a host of Bengal defenders in the box. The credit should also go to Nagaland skipper S Ayenmongba, who cut past two rival players before sending the ball for Chishi.

Bengal worked hard in the second half, but could not get past the determined Nagaland defence.

The day's opening encounter was a one-sided affair as Haryana raced to a 3-0 lead at the breather. After some even exchanges in the middle, Yatin put the winners in the lead in the 18th minute with a firm left footer from inside the penalty box.

Two more goals came in the next 19 minutes. Yaman Sheoran made it 2-0 for Haryana when he ran in from the left to boot home with a deft touch. Midfielder Anni, who scored in the 2-2 draw against West Bengal, got his second goal of the tournament with a measured left-footed volley in the 37th minute.

In the second half, Madhya Pradesh's Rohit Yadav headed home to reduce the margin in the 64th minute. It didn't help much, as Haryana found the target for the fourth time, courtesy of Sameer Warkade's own goal.