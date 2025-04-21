U-20 Wrestling Nationals: Rajasthan’S Anuj Shines At Home, Haryana Dominates As Day 2

MENAFN - IANS) Kota, April 21 (IANS) Day 2 of the Under-20 National Wrestling Championship witnessed a thrilling display of skill, strength and stamina as young wrestlers from across India battled it out for national glory at the Raghurai Indoor Sports Complex in Kota on Monday.

With bouts scheduled across three Free Style, three Greco Roman, and four Women's Wrestling weight categories, the action began early with official weigh-ins at 7:00 AM and fights kicking off promptly at 9:00 AM.

In the 61kg Free Style category, local boy Anuj from Rajasthan claimed gold in front of a supportive home crowd, with Sumit from Haryana settling for silver. Ajay (Maharashtra) and Kapil (Chandigarh) shared bronze.

The 74kg bout was won by Vivek from Uttar Pradesh, showcasing excellent control and aggressive attack. Haryana's Saurabh took silver, while Akash (Chandigarh) and Yesh (Delhi) bagged the bronze medals.

In the heavyweight 97kg class, Vishal from Haryana dominated en route to gold. His namesake from Uttar Pradesh and Sahil from Services and Rajasthan rounded out the podium.

In Greco Roman wrestling, Anil More of SSCB was clinical in the 55kg final, overcoming Neeraj of Madhya Pradesh. Yogesh (Delhi) and Nitin (Haryana) secured bronze.

The 67kg category saw a fierce battle, with Delhi's Yogesh clinching gold and Mukul (UP) taking silver. Parthmesh (Maharashtra) and Sikander (Punjab) shared bronze.

In the upper weight 87kg category, Rohit of Haryana stood tall with a commanding win in the final over Nitin from Punjab. Akarsh (Uttarakhand) and Dinesh (Delhi) earned bronze after gritty fights in the repechage rounds.

In Women's Wrestling, Haryana asserted dominance once again. Vineeta struck gold in the 50kg category, followed by Neha, who topped the 57kg weight class. Harshita, also from Haryana, emerged victorious in the 72kg division, adding to the state's impressive tally.

Delhi's Sikaha was a standout performer in the 65kg class, grappling her way to gold with clinical efficiency. Other notable podium finishers included Gauri (Maharashtra), Swati (Karnataka), Anjali (Chandigarh) and Mansi (Delhi), all of whom displayed great resolve and technical ability.

The concluding day will feature bouts in three Free Style, three Women's Wrestling, and four Greco Roman weight categories.