Lahood To Speak At Novogradac 2025 Affordable Housing Conference In San Francisco

Acquisition-Rehabilitation as Tool to Preserve Housing, State of Federal Tax Incentives and More Scheduled for May 8-9, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, will share thoughts on the state of affordable housing as the keynote speaker at the Novogradac 2025 Affordable Housing Conference May 8-9, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco. LaHood will headline two days of events that include industry leaders and professionals working with the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) and other incentives to develop and rehabilitate the nation's affordable rental housing stock.

"It's fantastic to have this conference every spring here in my hometown of San Francisco," said Melissa Chung, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's San Francisco office and conference co-chair. "It's such an exciting opportunity to discuss with other people working in affordable housing what they're facing, how they're confronting those challenges and how they're adjusting to an always-evolving market."

"We're excited for this year's conference," said Jeff Nishita, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's San Francisco office and conference co-chair. "We're looking forward to having Representative LaHood speak. It's great to bring the industry to the Bay for this exchange of ideas among some of our best and brightest."

Other sessions on the agenda include the Washington Report, debt and equity panels, and a closer look at acquisitions/rehabilitation developments as a tool to preserve affordable rental housing. The full agenda can be found here .

The conference is sponsored by Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, Enterprise BWE, KeyBank, Lument, R4 Capital, Walker & Dunlop and Yardi, and will include LifeStation and Partner Engineering & Science Inc. as exhibitors.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host three pre-conference workshops on May 7. The LIHTC Basics Workshop will help attendees learn such fundamental details as key players, structures, timelines and more. The Running the Numbers Workshop will help provide insights as to what investors look for in an attractive property and explore sources and uses, taxable income and other considerations. The LIHTC Year 15 Workshop will help attendees understand more about decisions at the end of the compliance period, including the option to buy out the limited partner, resyndicate, refinance and more.

Novogradac, which has been in business for 35 years, has grown to more than 850 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit or call (415) 356-8000.

