Centri Appoints Pavlo Ageyev As New York Market Leader

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centri Business Consulting, LLC, one of the industry's fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms, announces the appointment of Pavlo Ageyev as its New York Market Leader.

Pavlo Ageyev, who has been a valued Partner at Centri for two years, has now been appointed to lead the firm's continued growth in the New York market. In this role, Pavlo will enhance Centri's established presence in New York, a vital market for the firm. He will provide the business community with comprehensive solutions to achieve their financial and operational goals while building and protecting their value. Centri has been a key player in New York since opening an office there over a decade ago. With the appointment of a New York Market Leader, the firm is poised to further its growth in the financial capital of the world.

Pavlo brings nearly 20 years of accounting and business advisory experience to his new role. He has worked closely with public and private clients to address complex accounting and reporting challenges, including internal controls, revenue recognition, complex financial instruments, stock-based compensation, business combinations, and evaluating the effectiveness of relevant control activities in compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Pavlo received a B.S. in Accounting from West Chester University in 2007 and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"Pavlo's appointment as our New York Market Leader is a strategic move to further our growth in one of the world's most dynamic business hubs," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "His leadership and deep industry expertise will be instrumental in driving our growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients in New York and beyond. We are excited to see Pavlo lead this primary market for Centri, continuing our trajectory of growth and excellence."

Pavlo added, "I am honored to take on the role of New York Market Leader at Centri. New York offers immense opportunities, and I am eager to leverage our firm's strengths to support businesses in this vibrant market. Together with our talented team, I look forward to contributing to Centri's continued growth and success, ensuring we provide unparalleled service to our clients."

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting , internal controls , technical accounting research , valuation , mergers & acquisitions , and tax , CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries . From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting , our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Centri's Capital Conference

The Centri Capital Conference is a one-day event held at Nasdaq on April 22, 2025. This platform will connect investors with executives from presenting companies in various emerging and rapid-growth sectors, including disruptive technology , life sciences , healthcare , and more. The conference will feature industry panels, dynamic speakers, and networking opportunities and will give growth-oriented private and public companies a place to showcase their innovations.

SOURCE Centri Business Consulting

