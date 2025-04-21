Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Market Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Amazon, Ebay, Emaar Properties Namshi, Noon, Alibaba, Jarir Marketing, And Carrefour

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Ecommerce Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia eCommerce market, which was worth US$ 24.67 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% during the period from 2025 to 2033 and reach US$ 68.94 billion by 2033.

eCommerce has become extremely popular in Saudi Arabia with swift digitalization, extensive smartphone penetration, and a youthful, technologically inclined population. The Vision 2030 initiative by the Saudi government has further fueled expansion through driving digital payments and enhancing logistics facilities.



E-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Noon, and neighborhood retailers have scaled up their web presence, featuring varied product ranges and ease of shopping. Also, mobile wallet growth and the availability of safe payment gateways have made online transactions more acceptable to consumers. With increasing internet penetration and changing consumer behavior, Saudi Arabia's eCommerce market is poised for tremendous growth in the next few years, becoming a major driver of retail market change in the country.

Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia eCommerce Market

Increasing Internet and Smartphone Penetration

Saudi Arabia boasts one of the highest rates of internet penetration in the Middle East, with ready availability of smartphones. This has made consumers shop online at ease, contributing to the growth of the eCommerce industry. Since mobile shopping applications and convenient digital payment methods are available, increasingly more individuals are shifting to shopping online. The government's efforts towards promoting a digital economy as part of Vision 2030 also promote the development of eCommerce, as this motivates enterprises to develop powerful online platforms and digital stores. Tech-Savvy Population Providing Boon to E-commerce Industry - Saudi Arabia boasts a population of over 36 million.

The country's average age is around 30, about 25% of the Saudi population being between ages 18 and 24. Saudi Arabia, apart from this advantage of the youth population, also has a sophisticated digital infrastructure. The Internet penetration within Saudi Arabia has almost reached the entire country, largely as a result of government initiatives like the setting up of free Wi-Fi hotspots in the whole nation. To add, the kingdom also has total penetration of cellular gadgets. These forces lead to the nation's youth spending a lot of time on the Internet. For example, Saudi Arabia's CST Commission in 2023 found that approximately 52.3% of the kingdom's population spends seven hours on the internet.

Government Initiative and Vision 2030

The government of Saudi Arabia is actively promoting eCommerce growth through its Vision 2030 initiative, which is digital transformation-oriented. Cashless transactions, fintech-based solutions, and enhanced logistics infrastructure policies are facilitating a vibrant online retailing ecosystem. Laws that provide safe digital payments and protection to consumers have enhanced trust in online shopping, and more businesses have been encouraged to grow their online presence while consumers have been adopting eCommerce platforms.

The creation of these scenarios created an extreme boom in the kingdom's e-commerce industry. Based on the CST Commission of Saudi Arabia, in 2023 up to 63.7% of internet users purchased goods or services online in the country, and 74.6% of these transactions were made by women. Apart from this, the Saudi Arabian General Authority of SMEs also foresees that the e-commerce industry of the country will achieve revenue of around USD 56.2 billion by 2024. Even with such massive growth, e-commerce sales only constitute around 18% of the total retail sales. This, therefore, indicates the tremendous growth that the market will achieve over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Online Shopping and Electronic Payments

The consumer culture in Saudi Arabia is gradually moving towards online shopping, driven by convenience, price competitiveness, and wide availability of products. Increasing adoption of digital payment methods such as Mada, Apple Pay, and STC Pay has simplified transactions and ensured safety, trust, and further increased consumer confidence. With a youth, technology-embracing population used to online services, demand for eCommerce keeps growing, with more investment going into online channels and last-mile delivery mechanisms.

In 2024, Mastercard launched an innovative technology infrastructure in Saudi Arabia to enable domestic processing of e-commerce transactions. The system will offer secure and efficient payment solutions for Mastercard partners and clients. It further endorses the Kingdom's seriousness and emphasis toward digital e-commerce growth. Barq, on the other hand, which is a financial services company based in Saudi Arabia entered into collaboration with Mastercard in order to use Mastercard Gateway for the solution of payments. This has the aim to make merchants as well as customers personalized services so as to develop the Saudi Arabia digital payments industry.

Difficulties facing the Saudi Arabia eCommerce Market

Logistics and Last-Mile Delivery Issues

Even with tremendous progress, logistics and last-mile delivery are the major issues in Saudi Arabia. With the huge geography of the country and distant locations, making timely deliveries can be challenging. Delivery infrastructure is still in the process of developing, and high shipping charges can impact businesses and consumers alike. Major cities enjoy well-organized delivery networks, but rural locations experience delays, which have an impact on customer satisfaction.

Consumer Trust and Payment Security Concerns

Even as online transactions are on the rise, there are still some customers preferring cash on delivery because they are worried about the security of online payments. Fear of fraud, cyber attacks, and ignorance regarding safe payment gateways discourage some buyers from revealing their financial information online. While policies are getting better, it is still difficult to develop consumer trust in online payments for the long-term growth of the eCommerce market.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



Inc.

eBay Inc.

Emaar Properties Namshi

Noon

Alibaba

Jarir Marketing (Bookstore) Carrefour

Key Attributes: