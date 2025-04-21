Molecular Diagnostic Market Size To Record USD 542.97 Million By 2034 | Statifacts
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 368.53 Million
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 542.97 Million
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 4.4%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End User, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Product Insights
The reagents and kits segment underwent notable growth in the molecular diagnostic market during 2024. The diagnostic reagents are used for testing many body functions like those in the liver and kidneys. The reagents test for biochemical markers that may indicate abnormal or normal functions.
The instruments segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. The instruments involved in molecular diagnostic labs generally include clinical chemistry analyzers, hematology analyzers, blotting systems, laminar airflow, water baths, pH meters, and DNA sequencers.
Technology Insights
The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment captured a significant portion of the molecular diagnostic market in 2024. The PCR technique is used in molecular biology, which helps researchers clone and sequence genes for mutation detection. PCR testing benefits for infectious diseases include reducing healthcare costs, reducing unnecessary testing, and avoiding unnecessary antibiotics.
The in situ hybridization (ISH) segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. In situ hybridization (ISH) has benefits in that its reliability and sensitivity can be predicted from the nucleic acid sequence on which probes are designed. It detects total genome ploidy changes.
Application Insights
The infectious disease diagnostics segment maintained a leading position in the molecular diagnostic market in 2024. Molecular diagnostics offer more powerful tools for more accurate and earlier infectious diseases. Its benefits include more precise use of pathogen target therapies, decreased unnecessary antibiotic use, reduced length of emergency department and hospital stays, and reduced total healthcare costs.
The oncology testing segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. There are many uses of molecular diagnostics in clinical oncology . Mutation analysis is now routinely used for hereditary cancer syndrome diagnosis. They can help to differentiate cancer from benign tumors and can also help identify the tissue type in which cancer originated. In September 2024, QIAcuity digital PCR platforms for clinical testing in oncology were launched by QIAGEN.
End-user Insights
The hospitals and clinics segment held a sizeable share of the molecular diagnostics market. Hospitals and clinics are one of the biggest users of various medical tests for detecting diseases and following up on recovery. Hospitals routinely conduct a wide variety of diagnostic tests to ensure proper treatment management and prevention of the spread of infectious diseases. Hospitals still provide the bulk of healthcare treatment in most countries, leading to them leading this segment.
The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Diagnostic laboratories are coming up rapidly in emerging economies, supplementing hospitals and clinics by helping perform molecular diagnostic tests. These labs are usually equipped with special infrastructure and state-of-the-art diagnostics protocols, allowing for the handling of testing accurately and efficiently. The continuous advancements in molecular diagnostic technologies have expanded the capabilities of diagnostic laboratories, enabling them to provide more comprehensive and precise testing services.
Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Molecular Diagnostic Market :
- In January 2025, the first oncology liquid biopsy products for research, a pan-cancer somatic mutation profiling panel called Northstar Select, was launched by Billion To One. In August 2024, the launch of two innovative diagnostic laboratories in Telangana were launched by Metropolis Healthcare Limited.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product
- Reagents and Kits Instruments Service and Software
By Technology
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INNAT) DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) DNA Microarrays Others
By Application
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics Oncology Testing Genetic Testing Others
By End User
- Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Others
By Region
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
