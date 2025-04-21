CLAY RISEN & RUSSELL SHORTO JOIN SHAKE IT OFF ... LIVE

CLAY RISEN & RUSSELL SHORTO ON SHAKE IT OFF THUMBNAIL

LUCAS FERRARA (left), MERT ROBERTS (right), ON SHOW POSTER

Tune in for an Engaging Historical Discussion with Two Renowned Authors

- Lucas A. Ferrara, co-HostNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Join us on AM970 radio on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 7-9 PM (ET) as SHAKE IT OFF WITH MERT & LUCAS, LIVE! welcomes two distinguished authors whose works delve into pivotal moments in American history.Clay Risen is a New York Times reporter and author known for his works on American history and whiskey. His latest book, "RED SCARE: Blacklists, McCarthyism and the Making of Modern America," explores the era of McCarthyism. Risen reveals how blacklists and political paranoia shaped modern America through meticulous research and compelling narratives. Discover the stories of individuals caught in the crossfire and the lasting effects on American culture and governance.Russell Shorto -- an American author, historian, and journalist -- is out with a new book,“Taking Manhattan: The Extraordinary Events That Created New York and Shaped America.” Shorto recounts the extraordinary events that transformed New York City into a global powerhouse. From its early days as a Dutch settlement to its pivotal role in shaping America, Shorto's work offers a fascinating look at the city's history and its influence on the nation. Learn about the key figures, moments, and movements that made Manhattan the iconic city it is today.Tune in to AM970: THE ANSWER (NY Tri-State area) from 7-9 PM (ET) or listen online to a show filled with historical insights, captivating stories, and a deeper understanding of America's past. [Link here: ]If you miss the live broadcast, catch the show anytime on all major podcast streaming platforms like Amazon, Apple, iHeart, Spotify, and YouTube.We'll heal all that irks you. Or ... we'll just irk you a heck of a lot more!

Lucas A Ferrara

SHAKE IT OFF LIVE LLC

+1 212-619-5400

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

CLAY RISEN & RUSSELL SHORTO SHAKE IT OFF ... LIVE!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.