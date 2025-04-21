Montana Governor Signs Right To Compute Act Into Law

Montana State Capitol, Thomas Francis Meagher statue - Montanabw CC BY-SA 4.0

Montana becomes first state to pass the Right to Compute Act, securing citizens' rights to own, access, and use computational resources and AI tools.

- Rep. Keith Ammon, New Hampshire State RepresentativeHELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 17, 2025, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed into law Senate Bill 212, the Montana Right to Compute Act (MRTCA), the nation's first law affirming the right to own and use computational technology.The landmark legislation asserts that under the Montana state Constitution's guarantees of property and free expression, citizens have the fundamental right to own and use computational resources, including hardware, software, and data processing tools. It solidifies the state's commitment to preserving individual freedoms in the digital age, laying the foundation for broader conversations on personal privacy and data rights.While the MRTCA does not strip the Montana government of regulatory power over computation, it imposes strict limitations: any restrictions on computational rights must be“demonstrably necessary and narrowly tailored to fulfill a compelling government interest in public health or safety”-the highest standard of protection under Montana's legal system. This ensures that any regulation will be carefully scrutinized before limiting these core rights.MRTCA contains a notable provision regulating AI-controlled critical infrastructure. It mandates two essential safeguards:“a shutdown mechanism allowing reversion to human control within a reasonable time” and“an annual risk management review, including fallback procedures and mitigation plans.” These provisions aim to strike a balance between innovation and safety, particularly in an era where AI continues to play a growing role in infrastructure.The bill was introduced by Montana State Senator Daniel Zolnikov, a leading advocate for pro-privacy legislation in the state. Zolnikov has long pushed for laws that protect individual liberties while advancing technological progress.MRTCA has garnered support from multiple entities, including the free-market Frontier Institute, a think tank“dedicated to keeping Montanans free to build, create, and innovate.” Tanner Avery, Frontier Institute's Policy Director, emphasized the importance of the bill:“With the passage of the Right to Compute Act, Montana has planted a flag in the ground, affirming that here, we will treat attempts to infringe on fundamental rights in the digital age with the utmost scrutiny".MRTCA sharply contrasts with more heavy-handed regulatory attempts in other states, such as California's SB1047 (vetoed in 2024 by Governor Gavin Newsom), Virginia's HB 2094 (vetoed in March 2025 by Governor Glenn Youngkin), and New York's A6453 RAISE Act. The Texas Responsible AI Governance Act (TRAIGA) also underwent significant revisions, initially filed as a comprehensive AI regulation bill (HB 1709) in 2024 but narrowed down and re-filed in March 2025 (HB 149) to reflect shifting policy changes at the federal level. Upon taking office, President Trump rescinded President Biden's Executive Order 14110 regulating AI.Momentum for similar legislation is also building in New Hampshire. Constitutional Amendment Concurrent Resolution 6 (CACR6), introduced by New Hampshire State Representative Keith Ammon, would amend the NH state constitution to include a short statement: 'The right of individuals to freely access, use, and employ computation resources, including devices and networks essential for computation, shall not be infringed. No law or regulation shall impose discriminatory rates, restrictions, or limitations that unreasonably burden this right.' Ammon is the Majority Floor Leader and organizer of the NH Emerging Technology Caucus.Rep. ​Ammon commented:“Congratulations to Senator Zolnikov and the Montana Legislature for being the first to establish the 'right to compute' in law! Like New Hampshire, Montana has a strong history of valuing individual freedom and embracing frontier technologies. I expect other states to follow your lead and protect citizens' right to access and express themselves through computation.”The Right to Compute movement, spearheaded by RightToCompute, is gaining ground as a nationwide effort to defend individuals' rights to engage with computational technology. It aligns computational access with the broader ideals of property rights and freedom of expression, echoing the founding principles of human innovation. As stated by RightToCompute,“A computer, like the slide rule and abacus before it, is a technological extension of the human capacity to think, a fundamental human right.”RightToCompute operates as a grassroots movement, run by volunteers, with technical support from Haltia, a Dubai-based AI startup, and the ASIMOV Protocol, a consortium of AI and blockchain companies committed to building a blockchain-secured decentralized knowledge market.Talal Thabet, Co-Founder of Haltia and ASIMOV Protocol, stated:“We've always believed that, much like government, technology should serve the people. History shows that when innovation serves humanity's needs, it leads to improvements in quality of life. The Right to Compute bill in Montana is a monumental step forward in ensuring that individuals retain their right to control their own data, protect their privacy, and engage with technology on their own terms. We stand firmly behind this initiative and will continue to support the movement to ensure that technology remains a tool for human advancement and individual empowerment.”In contrast to the growing push from Big Tech and authoritarian governments to centralize access to computational power, the Right to Compute movement emphasizes decentralization and user-owned AI as a key to maintaining the balance of power in society. Small startups, consumers, and everyday citizens share a common interest in ensuring that the future of computation is not monopolized by corporate giants or government entities.For more information about Right to Compute, visit and follow on X @RightToCompute.About Right to Compute:The Right to Compute is a grassroots movement advocating for the fundamental right of individuals to access and use computational resources. Guided by Benjamin Franklin's belief that freedom of thought is fundamental to all other human rights, the movement stands for the right to own and freely engage with computing technology, without interference from corporate monopolies or governments. Compute is to thought as the printing press was to speech-essential to individual expression and innovation.The Right to Compute movement promotes decentralization and user-owned AI, ensuring that the future of computation is not monopolized by corporate giants or government entities. It asserts the

