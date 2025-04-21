VFAF's Grassroots Show 'Real News With Lucretia Hughes' Maintains Over 5 Million Monthly Views, Says Stan Fitzgerald

Lucretia Hughes VFAF Ambassador

Real News with Lucretia Hughes Maintains 5 million Monthly Facebook Views

Real News with Lucretia Hughes by Veterans for America First Maintains Over 5 Million Monthly Views on the Facebook Platform

- Stran Fitzgerald Political Director, Georgia VFAFHIRAM, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From the pressroom of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First :VFAF's Real News with Lucretia Hughes maintains over 5 million per month Facebook views. Lucretia's Hughes platform also includes Rumble , Gettr, and Amazon/Roku as well. Hughes was on the gun owners for Trump campaign coalition and is on the NRA outreach team. She has testified before congress and remains a driving force in conservative politics.On April 12, 2025, the Veterans for America First (VFAF)“Faith Over Fear” rally was hosted by Lucretia Hughes in Loganville Georgia. Broadcast to thousands of online viewers, the rally featured a lineup of speakers and was emceed by Stan Fitzgerald the Political Director for the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First. The speakers included Jared Craig ,JaQuon Stembridge ,Luke Basso ,Reagan Box ,Cindiella Nixon ,Norine Cantor, Lucretia Hughes and Jerone Davison.Jerone Davison headlined the event coming in from Arizona to Georgia. Jerone Davison is a Pastor, U.S. military veteran, former NFL running back for the Oakland Raiders, and a congressional candidate who has been endorsed by Veterans for America First.The Real News with Lucretia Shows books two daily guests and schedules about a month in advance, those interested in appearing on the show should email the Veterans for America First organization at ...In other VFAF News:Vivek Ramaswamy Veterans for America First EndorsementCombat Veteran Lieutenant Colonel Patty Hamilton issued the endorsement on behalf of Veterans for America First on site with a large crowd in Ohio, where Vivek pledged to support our veterans through actions, not just words as he accepted the endorsement.Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Accept the VFAF Endorsement for Ohio Governor atVFAF's Lt. Col Patty Hamilton is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with Combat tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In Iraq during the Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), Hamilton served as Theater Detainee Reporting Center Chief. In Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), as the Provost Marshal for Kandahar Airfield and Customs Clearance AOfficer in Charge of all of Afghanistan.Hamilton also worked one year at the Pentagon, as the National Detainee Reporting Center Operations Officer. Her last assignment was two years as the Battalion Commander of a Military Police Training Battalion. While in the Army, Hamilton earned the Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and many other awards and decorations.Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.article/771465985/vfaf-veterans-for-america-first-announces-new-national-leadership-team-said-christi-tasker-press-secretaryVeterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The film is now available for free viewing on Youtube. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:

VFAF Lucretia Hughes Faith over Fear Veterans Rally 4-12-25 NRA Veterans for America First

