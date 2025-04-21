Pope Francis Was A Global Leader & Strong Advocate Of Environment: Archdiocese Of Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Reverend Cyril Victor Joseph, Director of the Archdiocese Communication Centre, Archdiocese of Bengaluru, said on Monday that Pope Francis was a global leader who reached out to the poor, showed deep concern for the environment, and raised ethical concerns about Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“It's indeed a great loss for the Church because he was a true shepherd and a great leader in the universal Church. We thank God for his leadership, but it is a huge loss. In a very special way, the unique initiatives he introduced during his tenure were marked by mercy and compassion,” said the Archdiocese of Bengaluru.

He further added that Pope Francis envisioned a Church that embodies God's dream - one that is more compassionate and merciful, and that reaches out to the needy, especially those on the peripheries.

“His leadership extended beyond Catholics - he was a global leader. We witnessed his deep concern for climate, ecology, and the environment. He was the first to issue an encyclical on the environment titled Laudato Si', meaning 'Praise Be to You', focusing on care for our common home,” he said.

Reverend Cyril also shared a personal anecdote:“During my doctoral research in Rome, I had the opportunity to visit Pope Francis in the US. He was affectionately referred to as a 'tree hugger' because of his strong environmental advocacy.”

He noted that even with the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Pope Francis expressed ethical concerns and called for thoughtful consideration of its impact on humanity.

Reverend Cyril added that Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), had already issued a circular expressing heartfelt condolences and calling for mourning in churches across India.

“We are praying for Pope Francis's soul. We await the date of the funeral, and during this time, special prayers, masses, and services will be held in churches throughout the country,” he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also expressed grief, stating,“Saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and Latin American Pope, whose leadership was defined by humility, compassion, and a deep commitment to the marginalised. He redefined spiritual leadership with rare courage, embracing the outcast and walking the path of true service. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who mourn his loss across the world.”