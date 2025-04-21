PM-KISAN Nidhi Brings Lasting Changes To Life Of Farmers In MP's Jabalpur

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, April 21 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, launched in 2019, to supplement the financial schemes of land-holding farmers, is bringing drastic changes to the lives of farmers across the country.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, many farmers spoke to IANS and shared the transformative changes brought out in their lives with the PM-KISAN scheme.

Dilip Kumar Sen, a resident of Temar Bhita of Jabalpur Cantt, said that he has been doing small-scale farming since childhood. He used to help his father in farming, and his father did the same, as the family has been dependent on agriculture for decades.

He said that during previous governments, they had to face a lot of hardships like standing in long queues for fertilisers, seeds and diesel for tractors, but that is no longer the case under the Modi government.

“Not just us but everyone's fortunes have changed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister,” he said.

“We are getting adequate assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme, and this is helping us a lot. We are very thankful to PM Modi,” he added.

Ganpat Jharia, another farmer of the Temer Bhita area of ​​Cantt Assembly, echoed a similar tale.

He said that his family has been earning a livelihood from agriculture for decades, but they have never received such assistance from the government.

“Earlier, we had to struggle for everything, but now we are witnessing the change,” Jharia told IANS

“We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for monetary aid under the PM-KISAN scheme,” he said.

Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

The latest 19th instalment of PM-KISAN Nidhi was transferred by PM Modi on February 24, this year, in Bihar's Bhagalpur. More than 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore female farmers, across the country benefited from this, with a financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore transferred into their accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)