Emery Wants Villa To Continue Relentlessness Against Man City, Says 'We Can't Stop'

MENAFN - IANS) Birmingham, April 21 (IANS) Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to be relentless in pursuit of their objectives in the Premier League. Villa are the form team in the top flight, racking up five straight victories on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United last time out.

Reigning champions Manchester City present another difficult challenge to overcome at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, and Emery is focused on maintaining the team's momentum.

“We can't stop. We're involved in our key moment in the season. Through the Premier League, we are trying to get our first objective in 38 matches.

“Tomorrow is day 34 against Manchester City, one of the teams contending to be in the top four or top five. They want to win the title, but this year has been more difficult for them. My respect for them is massive, as always. We are ready. Every player and every worker here in Aston Villa is so, so focused in the moment we're in.

“Tomorrow we will prepare the match as well as possible, and the players will all be available for tomorrow," said Emery in the pre-game conference.

Success on Saturday kept Villa a point behind City as both teams chase Champions League football again next season.

The goals of Ollie Watkins have been crucial to Villa's rise in recent seasons, and after he bagged against Newcastle last weekend, the striker is now level with Gabby Agbonlahor as the club's top Premier League goalscorer.

Emery is eager to see Watkins move clear at the top of that statistical category with more goals in the near future.

“Individual objectives are so, so important for the players. Through it, we can get collective objectives.

“I am so happy with how he's performing and how he's progressing here in Aston Villa under our management. His individual objective is very important for him and for the club and for our process and progress. Hopefully we can help him to get more and more," he added.