Inventhelp Inventor Develops Lightweight Exercise Bar (FMB-309)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified fitness accessory that would be lightweight and easy to use when stretching and warming up," said an inventor, from Visalia, Calif., "so I invented the FITSTIK. My design offers a gentle, joint-friendly workout for all ages and fitness levels."

The patent-pending invention provides a lightweight training device for people of all ages and fitness levels. In doing so, it can be used for stretching or when warming up for various sports and exercise activities. As a result, it helps strengthen muscles, improve range of motion, etc. It also could provide cardiovascular benefits. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for a wide range of users with different physical capabilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FMB-309, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

