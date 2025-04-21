Madison Liquidators Unveils Updated Townsend Series By Office Star Products -- Where Classic Elegance Meets Modern Performance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Reminiscent of executive offices from the mid-20th century, the Townsend Series is defined by its rich Royal Cherry finish, solid wood picture-frame molding, and premium wood veneer surfaces. Each piece is built to evoke the warmth, confidence, and authority of a classic executive suite-while delivering the versatility and functionality required in a modern office environment.

Standout Features Include:



Executive Quality Desks : A hallmark of the collection, the entire desk collection in the series provide a workstation worthy of the big office.



A Wide Design Range : From private offices to the home office , the series is designed for flexibility to ensure that no matter the office status, the Townsend desks will fill the need.

Matching Pieces for Every Office Need : Includes reception desks, conference tables, bookcases, lateral file cabinets , hutches, and wall units-all crafted to deliver a cohesive aesthetic.

Crafted for Comfort and Longevity

Every piece in the Townsend Series is built for durability and daily performance, backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty. Select office chairs, such as the executive chair , complement the series with features like button tufting, brass nail head trim, and plush cushioning, while offering height adjustability and full swivel motion.

Now Available Nationwide

The complete Townsend Series is available through Madison Liquidators' online platform with nationwide shipping and expert customer support. Whether you're designing a corner office, reception area, or conference room, the Townsend Series provides an unmatched blend of luxury and productivity.

For inquiries or assistance , call 888-831-1012 .

About Madison Liquidators

Founded in 2015 and based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Madison Liquidators is committed to helping businesses of all sizes create efficient, stylish, and productive workspaces. Specializing in premium office furniture, the company partners with top brands like Office Star Products to deliver high-quality desks, chairs, storage, and conference solutions. With a user-friendly online marketplace, nationwide shipping, and personalized customer service, Madison Liquidators has earned a reputation for reliability, value, and design-forward thinking in the modern office furniture industry.

SOURCE Madison Liquidators