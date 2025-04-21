United States Food Allergen Testing Market Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Eurofins Scientific, SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Romer Labs, Microbac, Merieux Nutrisciences, Crystal Chem

Dublin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Food Allergen Testing Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Food Allergen Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 451.58 million by 2033 from US$ 245.63 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.00% from 2025 to 2033

Food allergen testing is helpful in finding dangerous proteins in foods that can trigger an allergic reaction. It involves applying methods such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent test (ELISA) to detect specific allergens within food products, including peanuts, shellfish, eggs, and gluten.

The assays detect allergies at trace levels through genetic material or antibodies. Allergen testing is employed by food manufacturers and medical doctors to ensure food safety, prevent cross-contamination, and protect allergy victims. In the production and packaging of food, testing is necessary for proper labeling, averting severe reactions, and complying with regulations.



The increasing consumer knowledge about food allergies, which increased the demand for reliable testing methods, is one of the key market drivers. Consumer protection is guaranteed through strict food safety regulations enforced by organizations like the FDA, and these also call for rigorous testing for allergens. The requirement for accurate testing is emphasized through the increasing occurrence of food allergies, mainly in children.

Efficiency and diagnostic accuracy overall are enhanced by several recent technological advances in testing methodologies, including PCR-based methods and immunoassays. Moreover, the increasing need for convenience and processed foods requires stringent allergen testing to prevent cross-contamination, which is positive for the growth of the US food allergen testing market.

Growth Drivers for the United States Food Allergen Testing Market

Technological Advancements

The United States food allergen testing market is expanding at a tremendous rate due to advancements in technology that are enabling more precise, rapid, and cost-effective solutions. For example, Gold Standard Diagnostics launched the SENSIStrip Gluten PowerLine lateral flow test in March 2024, which employs a monoclonal antibody with a hook line to avoid false negatives, providing reliability, and provides sensitivity for different matrices, with automated reading being suggested for accurate results.

The use of tools such as the RapidScan ST5 lateral flow reader enhances quantitative assessment. Additionally, Gold Standard Diagnostics will extend food allergen detection technology through the inclusion of PowerLine tests for peanut and soy allergy. These advances are enhancing the utility of allergy testing and expanding its application in food safety.

Growing Awareness of Consumers

The need for allergen-free products has been significantly facilitated by increasing consumer awareness of food allergy. This awareness encourages food manufacturers to implement stringent testing protocols to ensure that their products are safe for individuals who have allergies. Approximately 33 million Americans have potentially life-threatening food allergies, and one in thirteen children are affected, based on a report that Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) recently issued. A food allergy is the cause of an emergency room (ER) visit every 10 seconds.

Due to the increasing pressure from consumers' demand for food safety and openness, manufacturers are giving priority to allergy testing in the marketplace. The trend is having a huge effect on the food industry, compelling companies to employ the latest testing methods in order to meet consumer requirements and regulatory requirements and enhance product safety and confidence as well.

Strict Regulations Regarding Allergen Testing

To protect consumers, agencies like the FDA have implemented stringent regulations for allergen testing and labeling. In its draft guidance for food safety laws, the U.S. FDA had a chapter dedicated to allergens. It touches upon supply-chain efforts, label rules, allergen cross-contact, and advisory statements. The advice is meant to help companies develop suitable allergy management, though it does not prescribe any specific procedures. It also addresses chemicals linked to food allergies.

Food manufacturers are required to comply with these regulations, which has increased the adoption of advanced testing equipment. These technologies help accurately label allergies, ensuring compliance with regulations, and preventing potential recalls or legal issues. The food industry is compelled to ensure high levels of safety through the focus on rigorous regulations, which highlights the importance of reliable and accurate methods of allergen detection to safeguard public health.

Challenges in the United States Food Allergen Testing Market

High testing costs

High-sensitivity lateral flow tests and PCR-based tests are examples of advanced testing techniques that frequently call for costly equipment and specific chemicals. This puts a financial strain on allergen testing, particularly for small and medium-sized food producers. Smaller businesses find it challenging to maintain regular allergen screening due to the necessity for frequent testing to assure product safety and regulatory compliance, which eventually affects their capacity to satisfy consumer demand for safe, allergy-free products.

Time-Consuming Procedures

In the US market for food allergen testing, lengthy procedures pose a problem. Certain techniques, such as PCR testing, may take hours or even days to yield results, which could impact supply chains and postpone the release of products. For producers who need to assure product safety and compliance quickly, this slow turnaround time is especially troublesome. Although there is a demand for faster testing techniques, accuracy or cost are frequently sacrificed in the process.

