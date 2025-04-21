TCA Venture Group Launches Strategic Affiliate Program To Expand Investment Reach And Collaboration

TCA VG's Strategic Affiliate Program is designed to foster closer collaboration with select angel, venture, and capital partners.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TCA Venture Group (TCA VG), a premier angel investment network, announced the launch of its Strategic Affiliate Program, a new initiative designed to foster closer collaboration with select angel investment groups, venture syndicates, and strategic capital partners. This exclusive program will expand TCA VG's investment reach while maintaining the high standards of deal curation and due diligence that have made TCA VG a leader in the angel investment community.In a related announcement, TCA VG and TiE SoCal today announced that TiE SoCal had signed on to be TCA VG's first Strategic Affiliate Partner.A New Tier of Investment CollaborationThe Strategic Affiliate Program establishes a unique category of relationship-positioned between ad hoc syndication programs, events, and full licensing/co-branding agreements-offering member groups the opportunity to:.Participate in Joint Due Diligence Teams – Strategic Affiliates can collaborate with TCA VG members on selected due diligence efforts, leveraging combined expertise to enhance investment decisions..Access Exclusive Cross-Network Membership Discounts – Members of both TCA VG and Strategic Affiliates will enjoy special discounted“virtual membership” access to each other's groups, enabling broader engagement without full integration..Access and invest in TCA Venture Group Funds – Members of both TCA VG and Strategic Affiliates will enjoy special“fund only memberships,” enabling members of a strategic affiliate to invest in any TCA fund..Attend TCA VG Events – Strategic Affiliates gain invitations to select TCA VG investor events like face to face with entrepreneurs, CEO forums, TCA Crossroads podcast, pitch sessions, and networking opportunities, creating additional visibility and deal access..Facilitate Curated Deal Opportunities – While Strategic Affiliates will not have access to TCA VG's full deal platform, a dedicated liaison and curated deal room will be enabled to ensure coordination and cooperation of curated deal-sharing for high-potential investment opportunities..Strengthen the Investment Ecosystem – This initiative extends beyond traditional angel networks to include venture funds, family offices, and investment groups looking to engage with top-tier early-stage opportunities.Strategic Growth Without Full IntegrationThe Strategic Affiliate designation is distinct from full TCA VG Licensee Membership, which involves deeper integration, common strategic goals, and shared services such as our deal platform, communications platform, access to all TCA VG deals, and stronger operational alignment. TCA VG licensees are full members of TCA VG with a board seat; Strategic Affiliates operate as independent entities with arm's-length collaboration, carefully curated deal-sharing, and select engagement benefits.Exclusive & Selective MembershipThe Strategic Affiliate Program will be limited to only ten groups to ensure that each partnership remains high-value and tightly managed. Ideal partners include:.Angel networks seeking syndication opportunities and stronger deal flow..Venture funds looking to collaborate on early stage investments.Family offices interested in expanding their exposure to angel-stage companies..Specialty investment groups with deep sector expertiseJoin the Future of Investment CollaborationTCA VG is actively identifying and inviting potential Strategic Affiliates to participate in this program. Interested investment groups are encouraged to contact David Friedman, Chairman Emeritus, TCA Venture Group (...) for more details and to explore partnership opportunities.About TCA Venture Group:Founded as Tech Coast Angels in 1997, Tech Coast Angels Venture Group (TCA VG) has invested approximately $275 million in more than 560 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. TCA VG is a key seed and early-stage funding source, with more than 400 accredited investors in seven member networks: TCA-Los Angeles, TCA-Orange County, TCA-Inland Empire, TCA Southeast, Pasadena Angels, MEDA Angels, and Pegasus Angel Accelerator. TCA VG members, including founders and business leaders, deliver more than capital - providing counsel, mentorship, and access to extensive networks. Connect with TCA VG on its website, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.TCA VG Contact:David Friedman...+1 (949) 439-4503

